the camallo no vax confesses to the murder of Genova-breaking latest news

Â«I know, I screwed up and ruined myself forever… I’m sorry, but I was stoned on crack and I wasn’t there with my head. He chased me and when he came upon me I shot…». In front of the prosecutor Eugenia Menichelli, of the camallo all muscles and tattoos, ready to incite his companions and in the front row of demonstrations against vaccines and green passes, Tuesday evening had remained a distant memory. That it was he who killed the 37-year-old Manuel Di Palo, he had already confessed to the sacristan of the Basilica dell’Annunziata where he had taken refuge after the crime. But his version of events and motive, Filippo Giribaldi, 42, revealed them in the long interrogation at the police station.

The trigger of a passionate nature Starting from his state of alteration due to drugs. "He said that he was back from four days of continuous crack intake", his lawyer Paolo Scovazzi also confirms. And always for drugs, from hard and pure camallo, he would have turned into a murderer. With a trigger of a passionate nature. For some time now, Di Palo had begun dating a 52-year-old woman to whom Giribaldi was still romantically linked. "She met him in exchange for drugs – she said – it was she who asked me to help her free her from that man she was dominated by". The 52-year-old lives not far from via Polleri, where the murder took place. A kilo of cannabis was found in the house, a sign that drugs are the background of this whole story. The fact that the crime took place on April 25 is instead a singular coincidence. In fact, the victim is a former leader of the far-right CasaPound movement, already convicted of stabbing a boy.

“Politics has nothing to do with it” “Politics has nothing to do with it – said Giribaldi -, I went downstairs because I couldn’t stand him seeing her”. The way he told it, he would have almost been forced to shoot. «She explained that she had first had a quarrel with another person who was with Di Palo in the woman’s house – says her lawyer -. Suddenly he came down and he threw him 20 euros shouting “I’ll pay you” (the drug, ndr). Then he fired a shot at the wall. Only later did Di Palo intervene and chase him and he shot at him, but to defend himself». Immediately afterwards he took refuge in the church confessing: “I killed a man”. Even if the lawyer claims that “it was not a premeditated gesture”, the fact that he went to the woman’s house with a gun aggravates his position.