If we all just dedicate 11 minutes of our day to take even a normal brisk walk, we would save on average one in ten people from an early death. This is the statistical result achieved by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.

The study, published in the British Journal of Medicinereaffirms the role of physical activity as a primary source of the body’s immune defenses and well-being: brisk walking, dancing, playing soccer or tennis can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer and leukemia.

This is the largest study ever carried out of its kind: the researchers examined 196 articles, concerning the data of more than 30 million participants from 94 birth cohorts. The researchers therefore focused on the association between levels of physical activity and the risk of heart disease, cancer and premature death.

The British National Health Service (NHS) recommends that adult citizens of the Kingdom get at least 150 minutes of vigorous or moderate physical activity every week.

According to Cambridge researchers, even only half of it would be enough: no more than 75 minutes of sport every seven days, to reduce the risk of premature death by 23%. If everyone followed the advice, we would see (on average) one fewer early death in ten. However, if everyone complies with the NHS recommendation, around 1 in 6 premature deaths would be avoided. The 75 minutes of intense movement would also serve to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 17% and that of cancer by 7%.

“If you’re someone who finds the idea of ​​150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week daunting, then our findings should be good news for you,” said Dr. Soren Brage, from the Medical Research Council’s (MRC) epidemiology unit in Cambridge – Getting some physical activity is better than not doing it at all. If you then find that 75 minutes a week is largely manageable, then you could try increasing the amount gradually up to the full NHS recommended amount of 150 minutes.

However, a clarification should be made: the minutes of physical activity – as understood by the experts – should not include travel times to go to work or to other places for mere reasons of necessity. The “healthy” time that Cambridge scholars talk about, therefore, must be dedicated solely and exclusively to motor activity purposes.