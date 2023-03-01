news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MARCH 01 – On the occasion of the world day for the fight against the HPV papilloma virus, next March 4, the Liguria Region invites you to get vaccinated with the aim “to reach at least 95 percent of vaccinated twelve-year-olds because nine out of ten anogenital tumors can be prevented” as Giancarlo Icardi, director of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital Hygiene operating unit, explained.



“Today is a real restart after the pandemic – added Icardi -. We are carrying forward a message that affects the whole world so much so that the WHO aims to reach a 90% vaccination rate for girls under fifteen by 2030″.



However, the Ligurian data are comforting compared to the national ones: the vaccination coverage in girls who turned 12 in 2021 in Liguria is 39.41% compared to the national figure of 32.22%. For thirteen-year-olds, this rises to 64.42% compared to a national figure of 53.53%.



In the world, 694,000 people develop HPV-related tumors every year, of these 570,000 are new cases of cervical cancer and in Italy it is estimated that there are over 2,500 cases of cervical cancer every year, making it the 5th cancer for frequency in women over 50 years old.



HPV infection can lead to the development of other tumors not only of the female and male genital tract but also of the head and neck area (oropharynx), with over 500 cases a year in our country. HPV also causes benign lesions but with a significant impact on quality of life and the most effective preventive intervention to reduce the risk of developing these tumors is represented by vaccination.



The president of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti also invited young people to get vaccinated: “I wanted to underline the importance of prevention and the effort of our region to raise awareness on the subject. The goal is to improve the quality of life of our citizens”. (HANDLE).

