The Campidoglio wants to give the fourteenth salary to Capitoline employees

More than two thousand vertical progressions, increase in allowances and increase in incentives related to productivity with the recognition of “an important bonus in a single solution”. Thus the Campidoglio wants to stem the flight of Capitoline employees. The attempt is to put a stop to the hundreds of requests for commands and secondments from those who, hired by Rome, often want to work elsewhere to earn more. We must then entice those who have passed the competitions to sign the contract and take up service in offices and departments where there is a chronic shortage of personnel.

The “escape” from the Municipality of Rome

Already because the escape from the Municipality of Rome has now taken on alarming contours. The case of the administrative instructors in the ranking since the last “competition” is emblematic: out of 349 summoned for recruitment in 2023, 103 signed and there were 27 requests for deferment. Two out of three therefore said no to the joint permanent position.

The fourteenth for Capitoline employees

And the administration tries to run for cover. The idea is to give municipal employees a sort of “fourteenth salary”: a gross increase of 1,000 euros per year on the monthly salary for July. Precisely the “major prize in a single solution”. This is what emerged during the last meeting between the Capitol and the unions as part of the discussion, which lasted 32 days, on career progression. “Topics of absolute importance that can mark an overall socio-economic improvement for the Capitoline staff” – commented the councilor for personnel of Roma Capitale, Andrea Catarci on the sidelines.

Hired by the municipality, they work elsewhere. Thus the Capitol tries to curb the great flight of its employees

Two thousand career progressions

Meanwhile, what is certain is that for over two thousand employees, 2055 to be precise, the possibility of professional advancement opens up: 675 in the technical administrative area, 690 in the Local Police area and 700 in the educational and scholastic area. Roma Capitale will invest 4 million euros in this. “After 14 years of immobility on the front of careers within the Administration, Roma Capitale is the first large local authority in Italy, just two months after the entry into force of the new personnel classification system, to implement the processes valorisation of male and female workers. At a time when the attractiveness of employment in Rome Capital and in the other Municipalities is at a minimum, with many winners of bankruptcy proceedings who give up on hiring and several Capitoline employees who are looking for other jobs due to lower salaries than the other PAs and important workloads – underlined Catarci – we decide to reverse a long trend of collapse and to give impetus to the possibility of professional growth within the institution. However, the road to take to counter the ‘flight’ from Rome, restoring dignity and respect to personnel, is still long and requires the efforts of all the players in the field”.

So two thousand employees of the Municipality of Rome are ready to make a “career”

“In the thirty days of discussions with the administration, we have made the utmost effort to guarantee equal opportunities and respect for the dignity and great professionalism of the thousands of employees concerned” – commented Mirko Anconitani of Uil Fpl Roma Capitale.

The criticism of the CGIL

While on the criteria and methods for acquiring the vertical progressions of Capitoline employees, the table closed with great friction between the Campidoglio and the CGIL which defined the administration’s proposal as “inadmissible”. “The administration has presented us with a proposal where the breadth of discretionary assessments alters the comparative element and the rationale of the art. 13 of the CCNL of the local authorities providing that the decision is made by an unspecified ‘evaluation interview’. We are astonished at not having wanted to share a path that put transparency, clarity and impartiality at the center, considering this an act due to all Capitoline employees. If this attitude will also be reflected in the consequent deliberative acts of the administration – the trade union organization underlined – the CGIL will reserve the right to evaluate the correct application of the regulatory dictation in violation of which it will resort to the dedicated legal offices, also reserving the right to put in field all the initiatives it deems most appropriate”.