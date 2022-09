Listen to the audio version of the article

Pay for a coffee, electric top-up or the monthly car payment, but also automatically reimburse your employees for travel. Directly from the machine, which, increasingly connected, turns into a four-wheeled wallet.

Last year, payments of this kind amounted to 87 million dollars, but in 2026 the volume of transactions from payments “in-vehicle”Could reach over 4.7 billion dollars. At least these are the figures made by analysts of …