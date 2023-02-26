SAN DONA’ DI PIAVE (VENICE) – Fatal accident during the night a Grassaga, in San Donà: a Peugeut 208 car went off the road and ended up in a canal just before two in the morning, overturning. A 19-year-old died in the crash in via Fossà, Gabriel Andreetta. The young man was returning home, the crash occurred not far from his home. the victim’s brother was among the first to intervene. The San Donà firefighters, the carabinieri and the 118 health workers were on site.

The brother tried to save him

The first phase of the rescue was dramatic: it was the brother of the young man, who preceded him in another car, who jumped into the water to extract him from the passenger compartment and try to revive him, but unfortunately the 19-year-old was already lifeless.