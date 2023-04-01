Home Health The car takes off at 200 km/h and flies into a gym: a frightening accident for the former Serie A player Sofian Kiyine
The car takes off at 200 km/h and flies into a gym: a frightening accident for the former Serie A player Sofian Kiyine

Arrive at 200 km/h at a roundabout: the car takes off and lands inside a gymnasium. Sofia’s Kiyine he became the protagonist of a frightening car accident near Liègein Belgium, the night between Thursday 30 March and Friday 31. The midfielder ex Venezia e Salernitana he was returning home in his car after training, but he was distracted and did not see the roundabout: so, he took off and crashed into the glass of a sports hall, breaking through it. The gymnasium was empty and no individuals or vehicles were involved in the accident. The player of‘Oh Leuven And out of danger of life, has never fainted and remembers everything. Immediately after the incident, the firefighters intervened and rescued the Kiyine who was immediately taken to hospital.

Sofian Kiyine, who wore the jerseys of Chievo, Venice and Salernitana (he also played for Lazio without however ever taking the field) is in hospital for tests: he suffered a bruise on his cheekbone, some cracked vertebrae and whiplash. If his condition doesn’t worry the doctors, he will be able to resume competitive activity in a week. Kiyine left the Venetian club last September to sign a four-year contract with theOh Leuvena Belgian Pro League club, with whom he played 20 matches It is made 2 gol.

