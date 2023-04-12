The confrontation between Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, Pietro, and Pope Francis’ promoter of justice lasted more than eight hours, Alessandro Didi. The Vatican has decided to open a file forty years after the disappearance of the Vatican citizen in Rome June 22, 1983. Pietro Orlandi was heard as a “person informed about the facts”, or as a witness, in the context of the new investigation. The lawyer was with him Laura Sgro. Emanuela’s brother reported that he also mentioned “excellent names” during the conversation with Diddi. Among these, that of the «cardinal John the Baptist King», current dean of the College of Cardinals. Re is one of the people to whom the alleged “expense report” was addressed Emanuela Orlandi.

Giovanni Battista Re, Pignatone, Giani and Alessandrini

But there is not only this. «Re at the time always stayed at our house and had close relations with the lawyer Gennaro Egidio» said Pietro Orlandi after the meeting with Diddi. «You knew everything that happened and a few years ago I met him and she told me that Emanuela read something about the story. Tell me so after so many years… you are one of the people to whom the five sheets of transfer were sent London» concluded Peter. Who then gave the names of the other personalities reported to the Vatican prosecutor: «Another person to listen to is the former commander of the gendarmerie Dominic Gianiwho did some particular things on the deal of Giancarlo Capaldo. He is Costanzo Alessandrini. Then, there is Joseph Pignatone and that whole question of wiretapping De Pedis’ wife: they called him “our attorney” and said “he’ll take care of silencing Orlandi”. He ousted Capaldo and was then promoted president of the Vatican Tribunal. Another person is the cardinal Sandri and he should be aware that the first call came on June 22nd».

The expense report

Pietro Orlandi refers first of all to the five-page letter that ended up in the Italian newspapers on the 2ndSeptember 2, 2017. It was dated March 1998. According to the headers it was sent by the cardinal Lorenzo Antonettithen head of theApsa (the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See), to Monsignors John the Baptist King e Jean Louis Tauran. The title is “Summary report of the expenses incurred by the Vatican city state for activities relating to the citizen emanuela orlandi (rome 14 January 1968)“. It is presented as «a document accompanying a series of invoices and attached materials of almost two hundred pages which would prove to the secretariat of state the expenses incurred for Emanuela Orlandi in a period of time ranging from 1983 al 1997». He says that the Holy See spent in total 483 million. And it promises 197 pages of attachments with invoices. But they aren’t there.

The doubts

The document comes from Monsignor’s archive Lucio Vallejo Baldaprotagonist of the case Cotton wool 2. Andrew Tornielli are The print some time ago he explained his doubts about the authenticity of the document. For example, the heading is wrong as is the name of a cardinal mentioned. «But the real doubts are of substance. Let us assume for a moment that the substance of the reported facts is true. For what reason in 1998with an investigation by the Roman judiciary still in progress, the leaders of the Holy See involved (in this case the Secretariat of State) would have asked theApsa a complete statement of the costs of the operation, with invoices and supporting documents without code names, thus increasing the number of people informed about the facts and possible leaks? Egidio the lawyer instead it was placed at the disposal of the Orlandi family by the Italian secret services, which assumed all the expenses. He represented the Orlandi family and the Gregoris in the case of the disappearances of Emanuela and Mirella until her death in 2005.

The Capaldo case

Giani and Alessandrini are instead connected to the case of the former Rome prosecutor Giancarlo Capaldo. On some occasions he spoke of a “negotiation” he had with the Vatican, or rather with the two at the head of the Holy See’s gendarmerie. The object of the negotiation, according to Capaldo, was even the return of the body of the Vatican girl. According to Giani and Alessandrini instead there was talk of a corpse, yes, but that of Enrico De’Pedis. And on the translation of his coffin from the basilica of Sant’Apollinare. Capaldo argued that after the translation «the communication channel with the Vatican it stopped. We had started a common path. Which, unfortunately, ended abruptly and unclearly. The facts lead me to conclude that, over the years, the Vatican has never really cooperated with the Italian judiciary in the case”. On the case, Capaldo argued that he had only had the freedom to investigate since 2008 al 2012. And that after reaching a turning point, he failed to achieve it “due to the intervention of unknown forces, even if identifiable”.

The Pignatone case

Pignatone It is currently President of the Tribunal of Vatican City State. In a wiretap the widow of De Pedis speaks of him Carla DiGiovanni meanwhile deceased. In that phone call with Monsignor Peter Vergariat the time head of Sant’ApollinareDi Giovanni reassures Vergari by claiming that Pignatone has decided to close the latest investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi which also involved the priest. It must be said that the filing, however, came only three years later. The cardinal Leonardo Sandri instead he is called into question for another matter. Peter Orlandi he refers to an alleged phone call that arrived at the Vatican on the day of his sister’s disappearance. In which her abduction was announced. A circumstance that collides with all the procedural evidence on the case. In which it has always been argued that since June 22, 1983 Orlandi never gave proof of existence in life. And all the alleged kidnappers of him in the dozens of claims found by the police, the Vatican and journalists have never demonstrated that they have or have ever been in possession of it.

