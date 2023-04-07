Of Simon Ravizza



The Forza Italia leader is in intensive care but the disease is treatable and the children and brother say they are more relieved. Kidney problems now under control, action to reduce white blood cells

After the fears and the great scare, it’s time for cautious optimism. At least of hope. too early to breathe a sigh of relief, but the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized since the day before yesterday in intensive care at San Raffaele they are slightly improving. The diagnosis of chronic leukemia, discovered over a year ago, is not uncommon given the 86 years of age. The former premier now under chemotherapy. The fight against i skyrocketing white blood cells: the attempt to bring them down entrusted to a tablet, which does not involve annoying effects, even psychologically, such as hair loss and nausea. THE severe back pain that have afflicted the leader of Forza Italia in recent times are one of the consequences of the disease.

How is Silvio Berlusconi today: live updates

The four-day hospitalization from 27 to 30 March should also be included in this context. And related to leukemia are above all the risks of inflammatory processes that serious blood disease can trigger a cascade. Pneumonia is one of them: hence the antibiotic treatment which will soon give the first effects. The other problem that made us worry renal failure

, which now appears under control. In those who know the state of health of the premier there is the desire to believe that this time too the founder of Fininvest and Mediaset prove his ability to react, as has already happened in the past. But at the same time there is the awareness that we must not fall into excesses of optimism. Caution, the word that those closest to him repeat. See also Omicron 5, a new symptom appears that appears before fever and sore throat Leukemia, even if in a chronic form, makes Berlusconi like other patients an immunocompromised person: in these conditions, the slightest complication can cause the clinical picture to change from one moment to the next. The improvement of his conditions is, however, defined encouraging.

Silvio Berlusconi remains in intensive care: At the moment it is impossible to predict how long he will have to stay there. in pavilion Q, floor – 1, in a box isolated from the passage of the relatives of the other patients. At the side of the trusted doctor Alberto Zangrillohead of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, has also come out since yesterday Fabio CiceriHead of Hematology, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology. In recent weeks, the former premier has undergone a Pet and marrow sampling, the typical tests to arrive at the diagnosis of leukemia. Yesterday the alarm went off several times: Berlusconi’s life appears hanging by a thread. The movements of the children are under observation: on the first day of hospitalization, the day before yesterday 5 April, their timely arrivalone after another, to find the dad the first sign that this time it’s not about the routine checks to which Berlusconi’s health reports have accustomed us. And yesterday their comings and goings were interpreted on several occasions as evidence of a worsening of the conditions of the leader of Forza Italia. Assumptions denied by reality: the conditions of the former prime minister continue late in the evening they are not called dramatic.

After all, Silvio Berlusconi has surprised many times. on June 2016 when after theheart operation opened following an illness caused by aortic insufficiency Zangrillo declares: He risked dying, he was in really severe, worrying conditions and he was aware of it. And after the Covid of September 2020, Berlusconi himself admitted: Thank goodness and the professionalism of the doctors I passed what I consider the most dangerous test of my life. Nobody can bet if it will be the same this time. What is certain is that the family takes comfort in thinking that Berlusconi is reacting well and that the type of leukemia is treatable. His brother Paolo explains it when he comes out of the hospital: he is resting. We are more relieved, there is an improvement. We have the awareness that cared for in the best way and therefore we are confident. See also IBI 2023: presented the 80th edition. Cozzoli: «The Foro Italico is the home of the Internationals. More and more modern." Binaghi: «The upgrade is a historic goal»