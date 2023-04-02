In addition to their message and the Epiphany, they also brought the annual blessing “C+M+B” to the Federal Ministry of Health. The letters stand for “Christus mansionem benedicat” or in English: “Christ bless this house”.

This year, the carol singers’ campaign with the motto “Together for God’s creation – in Kenya and worldwide!” focuses in particular on climate change and its consequences. By raising funds, the carol singers help improve water and health care in the Turkana region of Kenya. In return, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe presented them with a donation from the Ministry’s employees.