In addition to their message and the Epiphany, they also brought the annual blessing “C+M+B” to the Federal Ministry of Health. The letters stand for “Christus mansionem benedicat” – “Christ bless this house”.

This year’s caroling campaign of the Kindermissionswerk has the motto “Together against child labor – in India and worldwide!”. Because although child labor is prohibited worldwide, around 168 million children work under sometimes inhumane conditions. By collecting donations, the carol singers help children in India to go to school instead of working. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe presented the donation from the ministry’s employees.