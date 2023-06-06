The cars not to buy now due to low reliability and problems according to new and recent research

How many breakdowns has your car had since you bought it? What kind of problems did you encounter? Were they serious? It is by asking these three simple questions to 52,430 French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and Belgian European motorists that the Spanish consumer association Ocu has managed to draw up a ranking of the least and most reliable car brands. Obviously, a breakdown that leaves the motorist stranded is not the same thing as a minor problem with a gauge.

That’s why respondents were asked not to include breakdowns resulting from an accident or vandalism, as they are unrelated to the vehicle’s reliability. The answers to these questions have made it possible to determine the reliability of a car, i.e. the likelihood of it passing more or less frequently to the workshop. Let’s see then:

Poor car reliability and more frequent problems in 2023

From the most reliable cars to the least reliable ones

Respondents indicated that 17% of failures are caused by electrical components: batteries, fuses, bulbs, lights, locks, electric windows, wiring. Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Citroen, Fiat, Renault and Seat would be the brands that suffer the most. Second cause of failures: the braking system.

13% is due to master cylinders, lines, discs, drums or cables. Owners of Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Citroen and Fiat would be most affected by these reliability issues. In third position we find the electronic faults (8%) which strike more often. They are the cause of 8% of breakdowns reported by respondents from Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Fiat, Renault, Opel and Lancia.

Me too’power plant can be subject to problems: 7% of failures concern carburetors, fuel pumps, injection systems. The cars involved are mainly Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Fiat, Lancia and Opel models.

Survey shows that 8% of breakdowns come from engine components. The poor performers in this category are Alfa Romeo, Audi, Chevrolet, Citroen, Fiat and Renault. Then there are shock absorbers, steering, axles and tires which are the cause of 7% of breakdowns, and finally heating and ventilation problems which are responsible for 6% of breakdowns, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Citroen, Fiat, Ford, Lancia, Renault and Mini are the most affected brands.

After classifica JD Power, it is therefore up to the Consumers and Users Organization to reveal the results of its survey on the reliability of car brands, Japanese manufacturers occupy the podium with the brands Lexus, Subaru and Toyota in the top three places in the ranking of the most reliable car brands. The lowest score in the ranking is attributed to Tesla.

Lexus then wins the most trusted brand votes, like last year, followed by Subaru and Toyota. In the Top 10 of most trusted brands there are also two Korean brands, Hyundai and Kia. Asian producers monopolize the ranking.

When it comes to European brands, Seat, Dacia and Skoda stand out, in order. At the bottom of the ranking, the results are more surprising. In fact, Tesla is in last position, i.e. the least reliable car brand on the market, followed by other luxury car manufacturers such as Alfa Romeo or Jaguar.

Per engine type, the consumer association notes that the category that concentrates the largest number of cars with an excellent reliability score is that of petrol hybrids, with ten models exceeding the score of 95 in reliability. In terms of models, the most reliable cars are Volkswagen T-Roc with diesel engine, Audi Q3, Kia Rio and Hyundai i20 with petrol engine.

In the gasoline hybrid, the most reliable category, the Lexus IS finished first with the Toyota Corolla and Toyota RAV-4. In plug-in and electric hybrids, the Kia Niro and Mitsubishi Outlander are the most reliable. Finally, among the LPG-powered cars, Dacia Duster and Skoda Octavia excel.