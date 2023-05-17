the case of a patient with predisposition who remained healthy up to 67 years

Alzheimer, discovered a gene that could defend against the disease. It was identified in the study published in the journal Nature Medicine and conducted in various research centers including the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston. It is a rare variant of the Reln gene (of the protein ‘reelin’) associated with more than two decades of resilience to the so-called autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (Adad), an inherited form of dementia with early onset.

Alzheimer, the case of the patient with predisposition

The discovery starts from the case of a patient with a genetic predisposition to develop Alzheimer’s disease already around the age of 40, who nevertheless remained healthy up to the age of 67. Researchers have identified a new genetic variant that provides protection from the disease. The results obtained also identify a region of the brain that could represent an optimal therapeutic target in the future. “The genetic variant we identified points to a pathway that may produce extreme resilience and protection from Alzheimer’s symptoms,” says co-author Joseph Arboleda-Velasquez.

The genetic variant

The case that caught the researchers’ attention involved a member of a family of the largest known kinship in the world with a genetic variant called Paisa (Presenilin-1 E280A). Carriers of this variant usually develop mild cognitive impairment at an average age of 44, dementia at 49, and die of complications of dementia at age 60. The team of researchers previously studied a woman from this family who was not harmed until age 70 and whose case was reported in 2019.

Research

In their new article in Nature Medicine, the researchers describe the case of a male carrier of the Paisa mutation who remained healthy until the age of 67. At age 72 he progressed to mild dementia and died at age 74-decades later than most people with the Paisa mutation. These cases may help advance understanding of the disease and open up new avenues of treatment.

