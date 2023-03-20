Clarify the situation of self-medicines in the province of Parma. Marta Evangelisti (Fdi) asked for it, in a question to the Emilia-Romagna council, who recalls how “it is recent news that in the Parma area, precisely in Fornovo Taro, a twenty-year-old young man was seized by a sudden illness during sports training and was saved by the timely intervention of some volunteers from medical aid associations present in the gym where the event took place: from what we learn from the press, after the call to the 118 Operations Centre, this transmitted the request for intervention to the Fornovese Green Cross, which arrived on the spot in a few minutes and at the same time the Parma self-medication was activated, but Parma is about 30 kilometers from Fornovo Taro and the connecting roads are often busy and full of obstacles that considerably slow down the journey, leading to an increase in time.

Hence the inspection act to find out from the regional administration «whether it deems it necessary to take initiatives that allow citizens to have an efficient Regional Health Service especially in cases of emergency-urgency; or and does not deem it appropriate to carry out checks on the efficiency of the organization of the emergency – urgency system, in particular with regard to compliance with the legal times for the arrival of an emergency vehicle and if it does not deem appropriate an intervention that allows the increase in emergency vehicles on the territory of the Province of Parma and, in general, on the whole regional territory».