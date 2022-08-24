As of August 23, 714 people in Italy have contracted the monkeypox, twenty-five more than the last survey. There are 194 cases connected to travel abroad, 37 the average age. 704 men and 10 women. Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Veneto, Campania and Piedmont are the regions with the most infections. Puglia, with sixteen confirmed cases, recorded an increase of two units. The latest in chronological order concerns a 31-year-old from Barletta who returned from Morocco, the first case in the sixth province of Bat. The man – in good health – was transferred to the ‘Vittorio Emanuele’ infectious disease ward in Bisceglie. The first dates back to June.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually include fever, drowsiness, headache, body aches. The most frequent signs are swollen lymph nodes and skin rashes or lesions. The rash usually begins within three days of the onset of fever, may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, may crust, dry out, and fall off. Anogenital lesions predominate, followed by the trunk, arms and legs, face and palms of the hands and feet. The rash can also be found on the mouth, perigenital area and eyes.

Symptoms typically last for 2 to 4 weeks and go away on their own without treatment. The virus is transmitted through close contact with a symptomatic case. The rash, body fluids (such as fluid, pus, or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are particularly infectious.

Mouth ulcers, lesions or sores can be infectious and the virus can spread through saliva or through droplets (respiratory droplets) in case of prolonged face-to-face contact (health care workers, family members and other close contacts at greater risk of confirmed cases).

Monkeypox can also be transmitted by direct contact between lesions during sexual activities. Virus-contaminated clothing, bedding, towels, or dishes from an infected person can also infect other people.

In order to protect themselves and others, the Ministry of Health in the Circular of 2 August 2022 provides that confirmed and suspected cases of Mpx are put into self-isolation. Anyone with symptoms related to monkeypox should contact their doctor immediately.