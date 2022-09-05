Home Health the category of beverages contributing to increased risk – INRAN
Health

by admin
There is a specific category of drinks that contribute to increasing the risk of cancer in the body and that it is good to limit.

A doctor at work (Pexels)

This is certainly not new, but the risk of developing cancer increases according to lifestyle that you lead. If the lifestyle is bad enough, with the abuse of dangerous and unhealthy substances, the risk of disease increases dramatically. In particular, a Korean study highlights the very strong incidence of some drinks on the spread of cancer.

It is not a particular drink, but an entire category, capable of strongly affecting our health. Prevention is always better than cure, and then one should never exceed it, indeed, better limit its abuse, or stop altogether. What are we talking about? Alcohol. A study indicates that their abuse can lead to the formation of seven different types of cancer.

How much does alcohol affect the health of our body and the development of tumors

alcohol risk cancer
Wine glasses (Pexels)

What are the cancer risks of abusing alcoholic beverages? Ethanolwhich is the substance found in alcohol, is a carcinogen that damages the body’s tissues and affects on the DNA itselfcausing a higher incidence of cancer on these organs:

  • Esophagus
  • Liver
  • Breast
  • Colon
  • Pharynx
  • Larynx
  • Mouth

When ethanol is processed by the body, it comes into contact with DNA, interacting in an unbalanced way with our cells. Alcohol affects the production of hormones, which are responsible for cell division and development. In addition, this harmful substance damages the tissuesmaking our body more fragile.

The study examined, conducted in South Korea, took into account the data on Public Health of the Country, by crossing the exams of more than 4 million citizens. The research went on for seven years, during which the researchers divided people into groups based on the amount of alcohol consumed daily.

The results provided by the University of Seoul confirmed the reduction in the incidence of tumors in the population groups it does moderate use of alcohol, or who is completely teetotal. The most at-risk group, of course, was found to be those who drink alcoholic beverages on a daily basis.

The threshold within which one must remain in order not to increase the risks of a tumor is 6 glasses of wine o 6 light beers per week. But the fact remains that, in the long term, even if certain limits are not exceeded, this can affect health. Obviously, the less you drink the better.

