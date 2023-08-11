The Catholic University of Temuco Marks a Milestone with the Construction of New Clinical Simulation Hospital

Milestone achieved as first stone is installed for new Clinical Simulation Hospital at Catholic University of Temuco

On August 7, the Catholic University of Temuco reached a significant milestone with the installation of the first stone for the construction of its new Clinical Simulation Hospital. The project, located at Prieto Norte 371 in the regional capital, will require an investment of nearly US$10 million. The eight-level building, including a basement, will cover an area of 3,563 m2 and will be dedicated to training, teaching, and research in various fields of medicine.

The launch event was attended by regional authorities from both the public and private sectors, who celebrated this important achievement for the growth of La Araucanía. Rector Aliro Bórquez emphasized the significance of this moment, stating that it will not only contribute to the training of skilled healthcare professionals but also help address the demand for doctors in the public health sector. Bórquez also highlighted the unique quality of the education that future doctors at the Catholic University of Temuco will receive, emphasizing the university’s commitment to community, family, and intercultural values.

The rector of the Pontificia Universidad Católica, Ignacio Sánchez, expressed support for the initiative, citing the collaboration between the two institutions in terms of advice and quality. He praised the high-quality training of doctors conducted by the Faculty of Medicine at the Pontificia Universidad Católica and expressed joy at the opportunity to assist the Catholic University of Temuco in its endeavor.

During the event, a framework agreement was signed between the two universities, aiming to deepen collaboration and consolidate the Medicine career that the Catholic University of Temuco will begin offering in 2024.

The Bishop of Temuco, Sergio Concha Cayuqueo, blessed the new establishment, emphasizing that it fulfills a long-standing desire of the university community and will be an invaluable service to the community.

The regional governor, Luciano Rivas, acknowledged the important role of regional universities in the development of La Araucanía. He highlighted the positive effects that result from strengthening the connection between academia and the public and private sectors, emphasizing the benefits to the territory.

The Health Seremi from La Araucanía, Andrés Cuyul, who attended the ceremony, emphasized the urgent need for more doctors in the region. According to Cuyul, the public healthcare centers in La Araucanía currently face a high demand, resulting in an estimated 30-day wait for one hour of medical attention. He emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating that it will not only enhance training in the medical field but also strengthen the public health department.

The mayor of Temuco, Roberto Neira, congratulated the Catholic University of Temuco for taking this important step in the academic field. He acknowledged the prevalent shortage of doctors in the primary health sector and expressed confidence that the new School of Medicine will help address this pressing issue. The mayor emphasized the need for a greater number of doctors who can meet the community’s healthcare needs.

The Catholic University of Temuco plans to offer the medicine degree starting in 2024, with sixty available spots. This investment aims to transform the university into a hub for medical training in southern Chile. Additionally, the university is planning to construct a five-story wooden building in the El Bosque passage, with the first level dedicated to common areas and student use, and the subsequent levels for teaching rooms. This project will receive an additional investment of US$4 million.

The construction of the new Clinical Simulation Hospital and the expansion of the university’s facilities represent a significant step towards meeting the healthcare and educational needs of La Araucanía. With increased access to medical professionals and enhanced training opportunities, the region can look forward to a healthier future.

