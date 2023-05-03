The cause of the stone child’s disease identified – Medicine

news-txt”>

An international group of researchers, coordinated by Elisa Giorgio of the University of Pavia, has identified the cause of the illness of Beatrice, an 8-year-old girl who died in February 2018 at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, due to the consequences of the very rare disease that it had transformed his body into rigid armor. The study, published in Nature Communication, demonstrated that a specific gene produces a protein in much higher quantities than expected, but above all in the wrong tissue, cartilage. This very gene induces the formation of bone tissue where it should not be present.