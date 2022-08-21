Recent scientific research has shown a disconcerting reality: for more than 4 million deaths the causes are attributable to avoidable risk factors

Recent scientific research testifies to a disconcerting reality on the incidence of cancer, which causes millions of deaths every year. In particular, the study revealed some actual relationships between the onset of malignancy and some environmental factors that significantly affect the numbers. More precisely, in 2019 they would have occurred 4 and a half million deaths for cancer determined by avoidable causes.

We are talking about almost the 50% of deaths total per tumor, the development of which would be attributable to external situations or related to lifestyle. A new point of view on cancer considered the “disease of the century”, which despite being the subject of continuous research and evolution, for increasingly treatable diagnoses, remains in fact a very serious pathology. This new medical-scientific evidence allows for a new type of prevention compared to the onset, no longer just health.

Cancer, the avoidable causes

It was published in the magazine The Lancet the latest study concerning the occurrence and incidence of malignant tumorhighlighting a correlation between environmental factors and deaths for cancer. In 2019, 4.5 million deaths from avoidable causes were reported as regards this pathology. The number would represent almost the 50% of deaths total per tumor, an extremely significant percentage that could drastically change the point of view on the onset, for the benefit of a wide-ranging prevention. Over 1000 researchers from all over the world have collaborated on the important research, using the Global Burden of Diseasea research program that takes into account the impact of diseases around the world and related risk factors.

The study then analyzed 34 risk factors metabolic, environmental, behavioral and occupational on the number of deaths from cancer for the year 2019, highlighting a close correlation between some factors and the number of deaths. The risk factors with the greatest impact on the staggering numbers are obesity, smoking and alcoholhighlighting another fact that concerns a third of deaths related to risk factors, which would be attributable to lung cancer.