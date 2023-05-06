the causes of a rare post-inoculation myocarditis revealed

MeteoWeb

Two causes of heart inflammation have been identified that could underlie the rare cases of myocarditis reported in adolescent and young adult males who received two doses of the vaccine SARS-CoV-2 based on mRNA. These are the conclusions of a work published in the journal Science Immunology and conducted by the University of Yale. It is due to the action of cytokines and the expansion of activated white blood cells that emerged from the analysis of samples from 23 young patients with myocarditis and/or pericarditis.

The research results also demonstrate that the antibodies induced by the Vaccine they are not the source of this rare heart inflammation. There myocarditis and the pericarditis they occur when the tissue in and around the heart becomes inflamed due to an immune system response. Previous studies have highlighted how the myocarditis/pericarditis may appear in adolescent and young adult males after repeated doses of the vaccine SARS-CoV-2 mRNA.

Post-Covid-19 vaccine myocarditis

But the condition remains rare, and myocarditis is still much more likely to occur as a complication of infection with SARS-CoV-2 rather than after vaccination. The experts USA sought to examine what immune mechanisms and processes cause the myocarditis/pericarditis in young people. They analyzed heart tissue samples from 23 previously healthy patients, 20 of them males, aged 13 to 21 years.

The team discovered that, following the second Vaccine based on mRNA, these patients’ immune systems have increased inflammatory chemical signaling, triggering an expansion of white blood cells that damage tissue around the heart. Furthermore, there was also an increase in macrophages predisposed to trigger fibrosis in the heart tissue.

The conclusions of the study

Notably, vaccine-induced antibodies did not contribute to these pathologies. Collectively, the insights gained can help refine vaccination strategies for at-risk adolescent male demographics, providing even safer ways to protect against the virus. “It is also crucial to contextualize the risk of adverse events and potential clinical sequelae [cioè patologie persistenti o successive] following vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 compared to the risk of sequelae, hospitalization and/or death from complications following infection with SARS-CoV-2“concluded the study authors.