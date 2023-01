9/10 ©IPA/Fotogramma

In short, there are many conditions which can lead to chronic fatigue. For Colao, in order to icorrectly frame the situationit is important “to ask yourself how tired you have always been, if the asthenia has appeared suddenly or have you been experiencing it for weeks and months, if there has been any event that can cause fatigue on a psychological basis, if we have or we had a disease that could justify it, what are the other symptoms”