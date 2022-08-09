The world ‘s largest fighting competition took place in Las Mibissens, USA from Friday, August 5, 2022 to Sunday, August 7, 2022, and was a complete success. festival” Evo 2022 “Has been due to the spread of the novel coronavirus infection since 2019 Held offline for the first time in three years , there are many wonderful battles. Post surprising new information. The liveliness of the scene and the unique atmosphere of offline events are back. In addition to the Main Event, Evo 2022 is full of updates and surprising surprises for each champion, but there are also surprise announcements about Japan. Japan’s largest fighting game festival “EVO Japan” is back!

Will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from March to April 2023!

“ EVO Japan 2023 ” will be launched in 2023March 31, 2023 (Friday) to April 2, 2023 (Sunday)existTokyo International ExhibitionCenter held!As “EVO Japan”, this will be held since January 2020 before the spread of the new coronavirus infectionSince “EVO Japan 2020”For the first time in three years.If the venue is Tokyo Big Sight and the schedule is from the end of the fiscal year to the beginning of the fiscal year, everyone who plans to come to Tokyo next spring can participate, so we can expect a lot of excitement. Can’t attend the “Evo 2022” venue due to the current situation Dear all, we are glad that you can experience it again at “EVO Japan 2023”The excitement of offline tournaments! In addition, with the announcement of the event,Some major worksAlso announced!

“EVO Japan 2023” main title “EVO Japan 2023” Trailer

Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

King of Fighters XV

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Tekken 7

…4 titles showing great excitement in “Evo 2022” have been decided. “Street Fighter V Champion Edition” has announced the next work “Street Fighter 6”, “Tekken 7 ” also released a meaningful video at Evo 2022.these two gamesProbably the last game to be adopted as a main game in EVO Japan,So if you’re considering participating, let’s cheer up and improve your skills! “EVO Japan 2023” official website and official Twitter account ( @evojapan2023 ) brand new release. Additional headline announcements, entries, rules of engagement and more will be posted there, so don’t miss out on trends!