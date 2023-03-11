The cell as a healthy factor: With 5 rules, you can live healthier – and longer

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

If the cell is healthy, the person is healthy, so it is said among physicians. But how can we ensure that they remain so? The experts Dominik Showerer and Gerd Wirtz answer this question in their podcast “Healthy & Healthy – Living Better and Longer” and also here at FOCUS online.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

The statistics show that we are getting older. Women live 83 years in this country, men 79 years. But of course that’s just the average – how old each one of us gets is (at least partly) in our own hands. Research has shown that only 20 percent of our health depends on our innate genetics. So there is plenty of scope for our own commitment to healthy living. We often worry about the health of our organs – and we pay far too little attention to our cells. They are the smallest building blocks of our body that form organs and keep our system alive. The adult human body is made up of around 75 trillion cells, each 25 micrometers in diameter. They are therefore not visible to the naked human eye. The only exception is “the mother of all stem cells”, the egg cell.

About the experts Prof. Dr. Thomas Kurscheid is a specialist in general medicine as well as a nutritionist and sports doctor with his own practice in Cologne. His specialty is preventive medicine. dr Gerd Wirtz is a neurophysiologist, medical moderator and digital health expert. His specialty is future medicine. Together with longevity doctor Dr. dr Dominik Duscher enter Kurscheid & Wirtz in their Podcast “Gesund & Gesund – Better and longer live” practical health advice and an overview of innovations in medicine.

Replacement of cells essential for health Cells are in all of our organs. Depending on their location, they are made differently (there are more than 200 different types in our organism) and they also have an individual lifespan. While wear and tear in the gut progresses rapidly, cells in the brain and heart muscle live particularly long. The fact that the cells are replaced at some point is essential for our health. But: With increasing age, this special ability decreases. The cells become sluggish, multiply less, divide more slowly and regenerate less frequently. You can counteract that. Also read: With the three-quarters rule you eat yourself young With 5 rules you live healthier – and longer Our practical tip: Live in a way that protects your cells, because repair is always more difficult than prevention. To do this, follow these 5 rules: Avoid direct sunlight: Yes, it’s true: Vitamin D is important for building and maintaining bones. However, you should avoid direct sunlight and, depending on your skin type, pay attention to the right sun protection.

Yes, it’s true: Vitamin D is important for building and maintaining bones. However, you should avoid direct sunlight and, depending on your skin type, pay attention to the right sun protection. Refrain from smoking: Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health, but do you know how bad it is?! Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center ( DKFZ ) calculated a few years ago that of all vices, smoking costs the longest lifetime: men die on average nine years earlier and women seven years earlier.

Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health, but do you know how bad it is?! Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center ( DKFZ ) calculated a few years ago that of all vices, smoking costs the longest lifetime: men die on average nine years earlier and women seven years earlier. Be aware of your food: A high-fiber diet with leeks, parsnips, beetroot, apples and cashew nuts has a positive effect on our intestinal flora. You should avoid sugar in any form.

A high-fiber diet with leeks, parsnips, beetroot, apples and cashew nuts has a positive effect on our intestinal flora. You should avoid sugar in any form. Get enough sleep: After a good night’s sleep do you feel like you could uproot trees? No wonder, because good sleep is actually elementary for us and you should treat yourself to it in sufficient form. 70 to 80 percent of people need between seven and eight hours, under four hours it becomes a health concern.

After a good night’s sleep do you feel like you could uproot trees? No wonder, because good sleep is actually elementary for us and you should treat yourself to it in sufficient form. 70 to 80 percent of people need between seven and eight hours, under four hours it becomes a health concern. Get regular exercise: Again and again one reads that ideally we should walk 10,000 steps a day. And indeed: Sufficient exercise boosts our well-being. A long-term study from Denmark has even shown that jogging for 60 to 150 minutes a week can prolong life by around six years.

Fasting: purification of body and soul Our guide will show you ten truths about fasting, its methods and traditions.

Check of the week: What does the science of the future look like? Scientists have been working successfully on digitizing cells for some time. Their goal: Once you have created such a digital image, you can virtually reproduce the condition of our organs on the computer and find out how the cells in them develop in certain diseases. In addition, you can test the effects and possible side effects of drugs on the virtual model. An important step to make our medicine safer and more efficient.

More breaking news Banks have evaluated the residential real estate sales of the past few weeks and have found that prices are crumbling across the board. They give way, especially in overheated markets like Munich. Anyone who has to sell should hurry: there is currently no end in sight to the fall in prices. On the contrary. A Bundeswehr officer died in hospital last Friday. The man had previously collapsed in the army infantry school. Investigations are underway, the Bundeswehr is keeping a low profile on the incident. In Germany, SUV tires were again deflated in several cities on Tuesday. Behind the attacks are apparently climate activists who want to ban the large vehicles from inner cities. Gas and district heating customers as well as pensioners can breathe a sigh of relief in December. They receive financial grants, which many people receive in December. We show what changes are coming in December, who benefits from the grants and by when the Christmas mail should actually be sent out. Also interesting for you: Savers can breathe a sigh of relief: More and more banks are once again paying considerable interest for overnight and time deposits. But investors have to examine the offers carefully. Here are the most lucrative offers.

stz