The century of Henry Kissinger, the story seen through the eyes of the former US Secretary of State

When Adolf Hitler took power in Germany in 1933, he, Heinz Alfred Kissingerwas already ten years old and was a Bavarian and middle-class German child from a Jewish family who turns one hundred today and lives on the thirty-third floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan, the same one where he lived when Gianni Agnelli, owner of Fiat and the newspaper “La Stampa” of which I was sent to New York, suggested that I visit him to ask for enlightenment. Agnelli and Kissinger formed a curious, not badly matched couple because they had an understanding: Kissinger would have supported Juve when he went to Turin and Agnelli would have based himself solely on his vision of the world.

After all, one hundred years is a round figure just because we have ten toes, which the Babylonians disagreed on, who considered a dozen to be a more solid basis, and Henry Kissinger turned a century old, he’s perfectly fine and through the telescope of his orderly and prescient mind he looks at history like a pet. He sees a third world war very close that his generation has scrupulously avoided, but which today becomes a current monster because no one seems to be afraid of it anymore. Henry Kissinger he chose to become an American and an American patriot. So much so that he had a famous clash with the prime minister of the newly formed Israel, Golda Meir, to whom he almost brutally told that he was first an American and then a Jew. Golda replied in a threatening and enigmatic tone: “Yes, but remember that we Jews read the words from right to left and not from left to right”.

The Question of the Jewish State born by decision of the United Nations to be the twin of a Palestinian state that was rejected by the Arab League, it was then the hottest and most dominant issue on the world stage. The other was Vietnam. Kissinger had quickly disposed of his first name Heinz Alfred to change it to Henry, but maintained throughout his life a funny German accent that Kubrick subtly reproached him by attributing her a warmongering character in the film “Dr. Strangelove” in which nuclear war broke out due to the dementia of the protagonists. He has never been a madman or rather a fool, nor an overly sentimental man, having studied history and having been a main actor in it, he can only be compared with the Florentine secretary Niccolò Machiavelli, but with a constructive and not cynical soul.

There were two great victories which he cashed in for American politics and also for world peace. The first was to allow the Republican president Richard Nixon, of which he was secretary of state and therefore minister of foreign affairs, to close the horrendous game of the war in Vietnam started by an excess of narcissism by the president John Fitzgerald Kennedywhose Court was compared to that of Camelot for royal and intellectual magnificence, and which was then increased by his successor Lyndon Johnson who left the outcome of a disaster to the Republican Nixon.

the war was persian and Kissinger made it his only condition that it be honorably lost. But she was lost. And no one thought about honor anymore. After the closure of Vietnam, Nixon was overwhelmed by the Watergate scandal and ended his career with ignominy, only to become the Democrat’s secret mentor Bill Clinton, whom he visited in the White House through a secret passage. She openly said she hated Hillary, Bill’s wife, whom he considered a dangerous ambition. Kissinger continues his career with an attempt to settle the Middle East question which at the time saw only Israelis and Arafat’s PLO in the field. The 70s were war years and of blood but also of hope. He was born a scientist of history at Harvard where he had taught by giving advice to the inhabitants of the White House who were willing to follow the only practicable track: that of realism.

And in the name of realism he scored his second coup: Mao Zedong’s China of which we no longer have any idea. China was locked down, no one was allowed in, no one was allowed out, and news came through secret messages. Both China and the Soviet Union had supplied the Vietnamese army at war with the United States with light and heavy weapons. But in addition China was in a state of latent and imminent conflict with the Soviet Union although they were the two top communist powers. Continuous clashes took place along the banks of the Ussuri river and the whole world of the time fantasized about what would happen to the next world following that war that did not break out.

And it didn’t really break out thanks to Henry Kissinger il which between the two contenders chose China to be able to contain Russia in Europe and after some secret talks with Chairman Mao allowed the beginning of ping pong diplomacy, so called because it really begins with a tournament between American and Chinese players. The Soviet Union, displaced by this new agreement, renounced the confrontation with China and became a partner of the United States for the first time, who year after year helped it, albeit amidst continuous tussles and retaliations, to gain access to its technology and become what China is today.

As a politician andbbe the last moment of glory immediately after the attacks on the twin towers of September 11, 2001, when the president G.W. Bush entrusted him with the task of leading the investigation to find the culprits. But this did not please all those who feared an even more risky tightening of relations between the United States and the Arab nations than the one brought about by the conflict with Iraq.

So Henry Kissinger he preferred to retire to New York in his splendid den on the thirty-third floor of a skyscraper from which one can enjoy the extraordinary view of a city that demolishes and rebuilds itself every year before your eyes. She did not say it openly but in private conversations he maintained that the era of true perennial peace will be accessible only when the Russian, Chinese and Iranian regimes have changed. But he has always been careful not to recommend military adventures of any kind because from World War II onwards he had learned, and then taught, the most important notion that is hard to understand although it is banal: once a war has been launched, no one is able to stop it or predict its developments.

He argued, without being enthusiastic about it, the need for the coup in Chile against Salvador Allende because he considered it inadmissible that the Soviet Union, which already possessed Cuba as an armed and subaltern state, should also lay hands on Chile. He was criticized for this, but his act of cynical realism was seen as a sign of concreteness in Italy by the secretary of the Match Communist Enrico Berlinguer who drew an ideological lesson from it in three articles for the PCI weekly Rinascita, known as the Vola project of the historical compromise.