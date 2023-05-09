The CEO of Rai Fuortes was Draghi’s biggest failure. Will Meloni reform or subdivide?

The managing director resigns, just a few days after the ad personam decree that frees him the post of superintendent of the San Carlo theater in Naples. In place of him, “pro tempore”, Roberto Sergio arrives while Giampaolo Rossi, the man the premier intends to rely on, will be general manager

No one will probably remember which government closed down Alitalia, but when it happens everyone will remember the government that closed down Rai, the company that changes hands like a stick of dynamite with an ever shorter fuse. Busted accounts, revenues reduced by over 702 million euros in the last ten years, production processes of the last century, technological backwardness, about thirteen thousand employees and about one thousand seven hundred journalists who are much more than Fiat workers in Italy. And this is probably the reason why in July 2021, the Draghi government called Dr. Carlo Fuortes as CEO . We needed ideas, reforms, and modernity. Preceded as he was by the reputation of a man who didn’t let himself be frightened by the unions, it was thought that Fuortes was just the right one. A whole mythology, in truth, based roughly on four violins, an oboe and two timpani hyper-unionized and defeated by him a few years earlier at the Rome Opera. He should have worked to adapt Rai to the new times. Instead, after two years and ten months the balance is almost zero boils down to the mere implementation of a new industrial plan that everyone, however, defines as “headless” and “irrational”. In short, Fuortes did only one thing: and it is wrong .

No one will probably remember which government closed down Alitalia, but when it happens everyone will remember the government that closed down Rai, the company that changes hands like a stick of dynamite with an ever shorter fuse. Busted accounts, revenues reduced by over 702 million euros in the last ten years, production processes of the last century, technological backwardness, about thirteen thousand employees and about one thousand seven hundred journalists who are much more than Fiat workers in Italy. And this is probably the reason why in July 2021, the Draghi government called Dr. Carlo Fuortes as CEO. We needed ideas, reforms, and modernity. Preceded as he was by the reputation of a man who didn’t let himself be frightened by the unions, it was thought that Fuortes was just the right one. A whole mythology, in truth, based roughly on four violins, an oboe and two timpani hyper-unionized and defeated by him a few years earlier at the Rome Opera. He should have worked to adapt Rai to the new times. Instead, after two years and ten months the balance is almost zeroboils down to the mere implementation of a new industrial plan that everyone, however, defines as “headless” and “irrational”. In short, Fuortes did only one thing: and it is wrong.

Three more years have therefore been wasted, while the world walks on the legs of Netflix and Amazon Prime. In the last six months, then, Fuortes, disliked by the new centre-right government for reasons of political trust, has set up a sickly personal negotiation with his government counterpart on the skin of Rai which has been literally paralyzed for months to the point of being was forced to postpone the presentation of the schedules: Fuortes would not have left if a suitable alternative location had not been found for him first.

Last week, as is known, the government passed an acrobatic ad personam decree to free up the post of superintendent of the San Carlo theater in Naples so this morning, lo and behold, Carlo Fuortes resigned from Rai. Now the center-right will lead state television, with the men it trusts the most, and will rely on a “pro tempore” managing director, Rai retiree Roberto Sergio, who will last a year and will govern together with a general manager, Giampaolo Rossi , who is the man Giorgia Meloni really intends to trust. Much more is expected from a government led by a young woman of forty-six than the usual occupation of the television news. Rai is a social bomb and an industrial and cultural disaster that goes tick-tock tick-tock: you can take care of the director of Tg1 or you can try to get an idea of ​​Italy and its public television.