The Chinese government has said it will oppose possible plans by the United States to force the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the service. US governments and governments in other countries fear that TikTok owner ByteDance may be providing browsing history or other user data to the Chinese government or promoting propaganda and disinformation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US authorities were considering banning TikTok if ByteDance does not sell the company. “If the news is true, China will resolutely oppose it,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce, Shu Jiting. A forced sale “would seriously harm investors in multiple countries, including China” and damage “confidence in investing in the United States,” Shu said.

The CEO defends himself in Congress

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was heard today by a US congressional committee to explain why he says the popular video-sharing app shouldn’t be banned.

“I haven’t seen any evidence” of China‘s access to TikTok user data, Shou Zi Chew said, assuring that he has never had any discussions with Chinese government officials in his capacity as CEO.

The skepticism of the deputies

The president of the commission, the Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, asked him to give “100%” assurances that the Chinese government cannot use TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance, to surveil Americans or manipulate the content they view. Chew responded that the company is committed to defending American data “from all unwanted foreign access” and that it will keep the content “free from manipulation by any government.” “If you can’t 100% assure that, then I’ll take your answer as negative.”

The Democrat Frank Pallone, the party chairman in committee, said he wasn’t convinced TikTok’s security plan would work. “I still believe that the communist government in Beijing will control and have the ability to influence what you do,” he said, later declaring, speaking of TikTok’s attempt to present itself as a “harmless company providing a public service… I don’t I drink it”. Many in Congress believe that TikTok cannot be independent of the Chinese government as long as it is owned by ByteDance.

The Biden administration recently demanded that TikTok owners sell their shares or else it could ban the use of the social network in the United States. Hours before the hearing, China said it would oppose any attempts to force ByteDance to sell TikTok. Chew spoke about Project Texas, the program to move all US data to domestic servers, adding that the company is deleting user data still saved on servers that are not located in the United States. But TikTok’s $1.5 billion plan doesn’t seem to have convinced MEPs.

UK Parliament bans it on all devices

Meanwhile, the UK Parliament has decided to ban the use of TikTok on all its devices and networks, further indicating the growing level of concern about the security implications of using the app. “Cybersecurity is a top priority for all of us – says a note sent to all members of parliament – and we believe this is a necessary step to ensure that our digital devices remain as secure as possible”. Parliament’s move comes a week after the UK government decided the app should be banned on all government-owned devices due to the “potential vulnerability of government data”.

India has instead banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps, including messaging service WeChat, for security and privacy reasons.

