the ceremonies between memory and moments of solidarity

Arezzo and its province celebrate today the 78th anniversary of the national liberation. There are many events dedicated to the memory of this day: every town in the province has organized some ceremony.

In Arezzo, the day’s program foresees the departure from the Pietri parking lot of a delegation of Anpi Arezzo at 8 am, which will bring bouquets of flowers to memorial stones, tombstones and war memorials; at 9 o’clock laying of the laurel wreath at the Commonwealth cemetery of Indicatore; 9.45 am placing of the laurel wreath at the monument commemorating the 792 fallen of the Municipality of Arezzo at the entrance to the urban cemetery; 10.15 am – religious rite at the church of San Bernardo officiated by don Alvaro Bardelli; 11.00 am – placing of the laurel wreath at the war memorial in via dell’Anfiteatro; 11.30 am – flag-raising ceremony and laurel wreath laying at the monument to the Resistance in piazza Poggio del Sole, followed by the greetings of the city authorities. The musical moments will be curated by the students of the “Petrarca” high school in Arezzo.

Civitella della Chiana

The municipality of Civitella della Chiana celebrates April 25 between commitment and memory. Mayor Andrea Tavarnesi will place laurel wreaths on the war memorials located in the various districts of the area, to continue with the Liberation GP organized by the Polisportiva Albergo – Oliveto which, through the involvement of numerous young participants from all over Italy, wants to make homage to their fallen and to the anniversary of the Liberation. Villa Mazzi in Oliveto will be illuminated with the Tricolore.

“We also celebrate this 78th anniversary of the Liberation with a program full of food for thought to remember the principles and constitutional values ​​that arose from it – comments the mayor Andrea Tavarnesi –. I hope that there will be broad participation, especially from the younger ones to whom we have a duty to pass the baton of Memory. We must build the conditions every day to reaffirm the culture of peace, freedom and democracy that those who fought and fell in the name of the Resistance and the struggle for liberation gave us”.

The 25th of April will conclude by illuminating Villa Mazzi with the Tricolore, which from its strategic position will be visible from most of the territory. This lighting will accompany us until May 1st, thus also paying homage to Labor Day.

Cortona

The vice president Marco Casucci he will be in Cortona from 9 to participate in the Holy Mass and at 10 to meet with the authorities, citizens and citizens. At 11.30 he will be in Arezzo (Piazza del Poggio del Sole) at the Monument to the Resistance, for the flag-raising ceremony and the placing of a laurel wreath. Musical moments will then follow by the students of the Francesco Petrarca State Liceo Musicale Arezzo.

Terranuova Bracciolini

An April 25th of solidarity with Terranuova Bracciolini. The procession will start from the Fimer plant at 10.45 for the celebrations of 25 April. “Together with the workers and trade unions, whom I thank – said the mayor, Sergio Chienni – we decided to meet in front of the Fimer headquarters and proceed with the procession from there. It is an opportunity to celebrate Liberation Day by showing the workers involved the closeness of the entire community in such a delicate moment due to the ongoing dispute”.

The procession will continue towards Piazza della Repubblica and, as usual, will reach Piazza della Liberazione where a laurel wreath will be placed at the monument to the fallen partisans.

The mayor, Sergio Chienni, Riccardo Vannelli of the Anpi Valdarno and the union organizations will intervene. There will also be a performance by the G. Verdi Philharmonic and by the students of the Poggio Bracciolini music school.

At noon the procession will go to piazza Unità Italiana for the laying of a wreath at the monument to the fallen of all wars.

“The municipal administration extends a heartfelt invitation to citizens to participate”.

Subbiano

“What we are celebrating today will be April 25 in the name of peace, respect for men and women and freedom, in memory of the sacrifice of all those who have allowed our generation to live with the values ​​of democracy and in freedom”. With these words the mayor of Subbiano Ilaria Mattesini drew attention to this important anniversary.

The municipal administration of Subbiano after leaving the old Palazzo Comunale, at 8.50, will join the municipal administration of Capolona at the Subbiano/Capolona Nord railway station to remember the sacrifice of Zavagli and Lastrucci, killed by the Nazi-fascists in this place.

The procession will then be awaited by Don Simeon at the Shrine of the Subbiano Cemetery, where the victims of the San Polo massacre rest.

The last stop in the country for this April 25th will be in front of the War Memorial, a symbolic place for Subbiano, placed at the entrance to the schools in 1924.

A monument that needed to be revalued with a conservative restoration that will be presented to the citizens on this very day. The restoration will begin in September by the restorers, accredited by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Anne Katrin Pothoff and Svèta Gennai, for the part of the frieze in the metal base in Florence, a job that will last approximately 60 days.

The Municipal Administration, represented by the Mayor, will then go to pay homage to the fallen remembered in San Polo, Folonica, Molin del Buco, Vogognano, Santa Mama and Falciano.

A day that also sees the involvement of the combatant associations, Fighters and Veterans, Anpi, the Association Those of Karin, Centodue/Subbianotv and the G.Verdi Philharmonic of Subbiano.







