The Chamber rejects the Def, race against time to vote for him again

Green light from the House Budget Committee to the new report to the Def on the budget variance, which will return to the Deputies Chamber tomorrow for the vote.

“The inclusion of the measure that raises fringe benefits for families with children does not reduce the amount of resources allocated to the wedge. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this on the sidelines of his speech in the commission in the Chamber. “No” Giorgetti said to those who asked him if the amount for the wedge will be reduced: “everyone has done the calculations without having the numbers. You will see the numbers attached to the Technical Report”.

After six months, the coalition that supports the government goes down in Parliament for the first time. The center-right lacked 6 votes in the Chamber, where the majority resolution on the budget deviation was thus rejected, the 3.4 billion for 2023 to cover the cut of the wedge in the decree to be approved in the Council of Ministers on May 1st. “It was a bad slip” but not “a political signal”, the hot comment of Giorgia Meloni, who received the news while she was engaged in the bilateral agreement with Rishi Sunak in London. However, the CDM’s plan on Labor Day should resist, because a quick meeting of the government has once again approved the Def, and the House and Senate will complete the examination by Saturday at the latest. A rapid process, which took shape in the interlocutions between the government and Colle. Also for this reason the oppositions, after the accusations of “amateurism” by the dem secretary Elly Schlein and the invitation of the M5s to the premier to go to the Quirinale, in the end do not seem willing to make particular obstructionism. Everything goes smoothly in the Senate (5 of the Third Pole vote in favor, including Matteo Renzi), in Montecitorio no. “The deputies either don’t know or they don’t realize”, the outburst of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, leaving the Chamber irritated. “A figure of m…”, is the synthesis of a big name from the center-right, while in the Transatlantico they count the unjustified absentees: 25 in the end, 11 from the League, 9 from FI and 5 from FdI. Not counting those on a mission. Irritation is strong in the majority, poisonous comments fly among the Azzurri from those who have undergone the latest reorganization, against those who have been promoted and were not in the Chamber. “A bad figure”, due to an “excess of security” , the thought of Meloni, according to which “everyone must be called to their responsibilities. I believe that a further evaluation must be made, and attention should be focused on the parliamentarians on a mission, on those who have a double role”. After this incident, he wants to “organize the entire supply chain better”, more communication is needed “among us, with the heads of delegation, with the group leaders, because everyone must be involved. I have a clear and fairly tight reform calendar in mind, and I think that it is a job in which everyone must be involved and I take responsibility for doing it. I’m already organizing “. Expert ministers and deputies were also absent. Although on a mission, Giulio Tremonti, former finance minister, decides to participate in the vote, perhaps sniffing the risk. On the other hand, according to Openopolis, from the beginning of the legislature to the beginning of March, out of 47 key votes in 12 cases, the margin of the majority was under 20 votes, often saved by the defections of the opposition. This time the slide arrives on the Def, almost unprecedented according to long-term parliamentarians. Whether it is “sloppiness” or the “acclaimed proof of the divisions of the majority”, it “demonstrates the total inadequacy of this government and this majority”, Schlein’s attack. “Unpreparedness and political irresponsibility”, they say from the Third Pole. “We will pay for the fruit of this incapacity”, warns Giuseppe Conte, while the center-right runs for cover. In the group leader of the Chamber, he asked for the vote to be repeated. Irrational solution. From the top management comes the input to respect Colle’s request to be quick, closing the story in compliance with the parliamentary regulations, which are very clear. Everything therefore to be redone, with a new passage in the CDM, convened closely. 5-minute meeting: the Def does not change, a new Report to Parliament is approved with confirmed public finance balances, which underlines the aims of supporting work and families object of the interventions scheduled for the Council of Ministers already set for the 1st May. Between 9 and 16 the Senate and the Chamber, on a Friday of passion, should approve the deviation. All precepted in the center, the plans for a long bridge jump for many. Meanwhile, the pre-Council will prepare the provisions for the CDM of 1 May. “We will keep our commitment” says the premier from London: “It’s Workers’ Day and we want a signal on the world of work. We also called the unions for Sunday evening, I’m sorry but these were the times. Everything is organised, I trust I can get away with it.”

The mission thus far was “a great success”. The signing of the memorandum between Italy and Great Britain which had been sought by two governments but never concluded, the “excellent feeling” witnessed by the three hours with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on everything, starting with migrants, first in Downing Street and then in Westminster, in a sort of preview of the scenario that will see the coronation of King Charles III on May 6th. But for Giorgia Meloni the first day of the visit to London will remain that of the debacle of her majority on the Def. You have been talking to Sunak for less than half an hour, as scheduled, when news arrives from Rome of that stumbling block that really was not needed: there are no numbers and the resolution that frees up the 3.5 billion pass. The line between London and Rome is hot. The premier, as she herself recounts as soon as she returns to the hotel, visibly touched by what she defines as a “hiccup”, hears from undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is black because of the incident. She sends a message in the internal chat of Fratelli d’Italia, “I have no words”. Tranchat. No response from MPs. We need to close ranks, everyone must be held accountable for the message that she then entrusts to reporters in a conversation that is a flood. He is keen to underline that the memorandum is “an enormous result”, that Italy must not go hat in hand to anyone, that Sunak himself acknowledges that the government, as he says in his Downing street statements, has a prudent management of accounts which “gives stability”. To the markets, the prime minister says proudly, “you respond with facts”, and the facts at the moment say that “our fundamentals are better than nations considered more solid than ours”. A jab in Brussels, which is urging Rome to ratify the Mes (“I haven’t changed my mind, it’s a scarlet letter”, the reasoning must be seen in the EU discussions as a whole) and collect a reform of the Pact which is yes “a step forward ” but still does not take into account the “heard” proposal of Italy, that is to “separate strategic expenditures from the deficit-GDP ratio”. Otherwise, for the prime minister, there is “inconsistency: if we have given ourselves priorities, green, digital transition, support for Ukraine, we need to support the nations that invest in those priorities”. But the unscheduled conversation is largely focused on the failures of the majority in Parliament. Those who heard her in Rome speak of a very irritated premier, in front of reporters she appears very displeased. The mission was “earthquake hit”, jokes a reporter, and she: “tell it to me…”. The nightmare of every prime minister is revealed, that a visit abroad, such a crucial one, is marred by internal political troubles. “They are mishaps that I have seen many times” the premier tries to stem the incident, and then turns to the strong points of the visit. The memorandum, you underline, “are 15 pages of very clear, decisive commitments”. The bilateral “lasted an hour and a half, there is an excellent feeling between us, a desire to work together on many fronts”, and we talked about everything, even the purchase of truffle oil – says the premier – what does Sunak’s wife do. “There is a lot of Italy in the world, we have seen the mosaics under the throne” where Charles will be crowned, “which are Italian”. Meloni also fully shares the line on migrants with the British premier, including the idea of ​​sending asylum seekers to Rwanda pending checks: “We have to come to terms with the fact that we cannot welcome all those who come to us illegally and so we have to look for solutions”. She with all due respect to the protests, which reach her in front of the Downing Street gate. About twenty activists shouted “Meloni fascist” and “Meloni out, refugees in”. “It hadn’t happened to me for a long time, I was getting worried”, jokes the premier. But “I heard them contesting me,” I asked British Prime Minister Sunak but he replied ‘here there is always someone who protests'”. (ANSA).

Read the full article on ANSA.it