The champion and the new gym

Olympic Gymnast Martina Maggio Opens New State-of-the-Art Gymnasium in Agrate Brianza

Agrate Brianza, Italy – The city of Agrate Brianza celebrated the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art gymnasium with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Olympic gold medalist Martina Maggio. The gym, located at Parco Aldo Moro, is a spacious thousand-meter facility equipped with top-of-the-line Olympic gear.

Maggio, who clinched the gold medal at the 2022 European Championships, expressed her excitement about the new facility and its potential to inspire young aspiring gymnasts in the area. “I started when I was three – recalls Maggio – having a gym like this available would have been a dream. I hope that the kids from Agrate and the surrounding area don’t miss the opportunity,” she said.

The construction of the gym began in February and required a significant investment of 850 thousand euros. In addition to the tent-like structure, a new building costing 1 million 450 thousand euros will also be constructed to house changing rooms, dance rooms, and offices. The gymnasium is expected to serve as a hub for aspiring gymnasts and athletes in the region.

The ambitious project is seen as a major achievement for the community, particularly given the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Agrate Brianza mayor Simone Sironi expressed his satisfaction at the completion of the first phase of the project, with plans for further development to enhance the sports facilities in the area.

The establishment of the gymnasium is part of a larger plan, which also includes the sale of the company’s former headquarters at a former primary school in via Ferrario. The old headquarters will be transformed into a high school, where 800 students from the Floriani professional and human sciences high school, currently located in Vimercate, will soon be relocated.

The gymnasium represents a significant addition to the city’s sports infrastructure and is expected to attract a large number of young athletes. With Maggio serving as an inspiration, the gymnasium is poised to become a leading training ground for future gymnastic talent in the region.

