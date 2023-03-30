Of Elena Meli

Climate change, pollution and chemicals in the environment increase the risk of allergies. Contact with nature helps to protect yourself: the Finland experiment

There are no more seasons. Not for allergies, at least: with rising temperatures there are spring days already in February, the flowers bloom earlier, pollens are rampant in some cases throughout the year. The result is that, according to estimates, by 2050, more than half of the population will be allergicbut something can be done to protect oneself, as explained by the president of the Association of territorial and hospital allergists and immunologists (Aaiito) Lorenzo Cecchi during a recent meeting on allergies and climate promoted by Assosalute, the National Association of self-medication drugs.

Climate and allergies The change in the environment is making us all more allergic for various reasons, as Cecchi explained: «Global warming has lengthened the flowering seasons of pollen-producing plants. Many trees, such as birch and cypress, flower in advance, while the grasses and the parietaria have prolonged flowering: this, for example, in Southern Italy means a presence of the parietaria throughout the year, in the Center until September and October». Added to this the synergistic effect of air pollutionharmful to allergy sufferers and potential allergy sufferers. «The pollutants damage the respiratory mucosa and facilitate greater penetration and the allergenic effect of pollen – says Cecchi -. All this adds up to damage to the epithelial barrier, which we can imagine as a brick wall that limits the number of substances that come into contact with the immune system. In the last 60-70 years man has introduced about 350 thousand new substances which help create cracks in the wall, promoting the penetration of allergens, pollutants, irritants and microorganisms, including bacteria that dwell above the epithelial barrier and contribute to balance with the immune system. This causes and fuels inflammationsource of allergic diseases but also of other chronic diseases. See also Milan Atalanta, the probable formations of the Serie A match