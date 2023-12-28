Home » The Changing Landscape of Worker Health Coverage: Mandatory Medical Plans vs. Prepaid Medicine Companies
The Changing Landscape of Worker Health Coverage: Mandatory Medical Plans vs. Prepaid Medicine Companies

Prepaid Medicine Companies Poised to Enter Workers’ Health Business

The impending entry of prepaid medicine companies into the workers’ health business is set to open up new possibilities for workers and change the landscape of health coverage in the industry. This development is a result of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency signed by Javier Milei, allowing prepaid medicine companies to enter a domain that has been monopolized by union social works.

Guillermo Pereyra, the head of the Mutual of Private Oil Employees and Workers (Meopp), spoke about the differences between the Mandatory Medical Plan and coverage that has zero cost for the member. He highlighted that union social works, like the Obra Social de Petroleros Privados (Ospepri), currently provide 100% coverage for medications and specialties, a significantly higher rate compared to the Mandatory Medical Plan, which only covers 40% of remedies.

In light of these changes, Pereyra emphasized that they are well-equipped to compete with prepaid companies. This was evident as the union, mutual society, and oil social work recently signed the purchase of the Comahue Comprehensive Medicine Center clinic in Neuquén for approximately 4 million dollars. The clinic will continue to be operated by its current administration and will serve as a central location for medical and international care once the oil tankers’ towers are completed.

When it comes to the benefits of coverage, Pereyra stated that specific benefits for dentistry at zero cost are enabled for members within their properties in the city of Neuquén. However, he clarified that for non-oil workers, coverage will be provided under the basic and mandatory benefits plan governed by the Superintendency of Health Services.

While these changes are significant for workers in the industry, Pereyra assured that the measures contained in the Decree of Necessity and Urgency will have little to no effect on oil workers, as their achievements are reflected in Collective Labor Agreements. He also emphasized the need for dialogue and collaboration with the national government to address challenges faced by workers in the current economic climate.

Ultimately, the entry of prepaid medicine companies into the workers’ health business represents a shift in the traditional model of coverage, providing workers with new options and opportunities for improved health care.

