Dusan Vlahovic’s negative period continues, once again dry. Against Lazio at the Olimpico another performance no

The period no Dusan Vlahovic it doesn’t seem to want to end and, on the contrary, it continues to stretch game after game. The Serbian centre-forward, also at theOlympic against Lazio, it remained dry, touching a few balls, caged as he was by the Biancoceleste defense, and managing to shoot in Provedel’s area only once before leaving the field in pain from a crush on his ankle. Little, too little for the number 9 of a team like la Juve who, waiting to understand what will happen on April 19, is desperately looking for a place in the Champions League. The Serbian, this season, has so far scraped together a meager booty in terms of goalsgoing to the mark only 11 times in all competitionswith averages worse than the team mates.

The last time in the championship dates back to two months ago, when in Salerno he scored a brace that seemed to have made him forget all the problems due to his groin pain which, instead, left behind the waste that continues to torment the boy from Belgrade. But it can’t be an excuse for a new subdued performance, the result of an apathy in the general black and white game, but also with obvious faults of the former violawhich continues to not be perfect in controls and movements. In those few clean balls that arrived, the right grit was lacking, as also underlined by Landucci in the post-game: «The forwards have to find the goal, we didn’t find it very much in the first half. I agree about the contrasts, you have to win them and not lose them. We were light”. An evident pull on the ears for Dusan, even mentally not at his best and it is understandable when that much sought-after goal does not arrive. But there is no time to complain, because we are just at the beginning of a month of fire. With Kean and Milik pawing behind him…