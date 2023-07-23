The charge of summer viruses, the most at risk are children

Summer does not send bacteria and viruses on vacation. If in the hot months respiratory infections, such as those due to the flu and syncytial viruses, are ‘at rest’, the same does not apply to those that target the intestine or to some bacteria that spread well with sand and which see, in this very period, wide diffusion. “In the summer pediatric emergency rooms, the cases that arrive are small in number and mainly due to trauma and intestinal infections, while bronchitis and pneumonia are much rarer”, explains Susanna Esposito, head of the technical table of infectious diseases of the Italian Society of Pediatrics to ANSA.

Summer is, in fact, the season of gastroenteritis.

Conveyed by eating badly preserved foods or bathing in small pools without adequate water maintenance, viruses that cause diarrhea, vomiting and a modest rise in temperature circulate more in the summer. “The most common are rotavirus and norovirus which can be dangerous for children under one year of age due to the risk of dehydration.

For this reason, in case of symptoms, it is advisable not to wait too long before contacting your pediatrician”, explains Esposito, full professor of Pediatrics at the University of Parma.

Then there are gastroenteritis of bacterial origin, such as those caused by salmonella (from which you get infected by eating undercooked eggs, unpasteurized milk, contaminated water) and by some strains of Escherichia coli and staphylococcus aureus, which spread, for example, through foods exposed to sudden changes in temperature or left out of the fridge for too long. Another family of viruses that are not afraid of the heat are enteroviruses, Esposito points out, “which manifest themselves with gastrointestinal and respiratory symptoms but also with exanthematous eruptions, such as hands, feet and mouth”.

Alongside these, there are bacteria that spread well with sand and manifest themselves as blisters on the skin. “Typically summer and contagious disease, impetigo is often caused by staphylococcus aureus and mainly affects children under 10 years of age and must be treated with an antibiotic ointment prescribed by the doctor”.

Particular attention in this period should be given to infections carried by ticks. “The bites of these animals can carry infections such as those from Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, with possible serious consequences if not properly diagnosed and treated. The most affected regions are Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Trentino Alto Adige”. Therefore, if you lie down on the grass, it is essential to use a towel, use socks that protect the calf and, at the end of the excursions in the countryside or mountains, check that there are no ‘unwanted guests’.

Finally, parasitic infections should not be underestimated.

Among these, the most frequent is pediculosis: “it is wrongly believed that lice go on holiday with the end of school. But – concludes the expert – unfortunately this is not the case”.

