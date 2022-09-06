news-txt”>

65,378 aspiring doctors are expected today from the entrance test to Medicine and Surgery. The 15,876 available places will compete. One in four will make it, then. Candidates will have to answer 60 multiple choice questions (5 answer options available). The time available is 100 minutes. The maximum score for the evaluation of the tests is 90 points.

This year the number of questions for each subject has been reshaped. The new breakdown provides 15% of the test for logical reasoning, numerical reasoning and humanities quizzes. The remaining percentage of the test is attributed to disciplinary subjects (biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics).

Specifically, there are 4 questions regarding reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies; 5 questions of logical reasoning and problems; 23 biology questions, 15 chemistry questions and 13 physics and mathematics questions.

And there is no lack of controversy. The Udu – the Union of University students – will be at the Sapienza in Rome at 12 to demonstrate against the tests.

The test for veterinary Medicine (9,524 members), on Tuesday 13th the selection for candidates in medicine and surgery and in dentistry and dental prostheses delivered in English. For the three-year course for health care professions the test will be held on Thursday 15 September, while on 20 September the test for access to the single-cycle master’s degree in primary education sciences. The last to support the selection, on Wednesday 28 September, will be candidates for master’s degree courses in the health professions.

For the training of architects, the test dates will be defined by each university in its call and must be completed by Friday 23 September.