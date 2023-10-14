The charitable pink ski: SKISET and EDL SKI do good

The shit

Paris (ots/PRNewswire)

SKISET, the world‘s leading ski rental company, and EDL, the up-and-coming label for handmade luxury skis, present a special model for a good cause: a ski designed specifically for “Pink October”. Available throughout the winter season, these skis can be found exclusively in SKISET partner stores. And the best? Every ski sold supports the renowned Gustave Roussy Institute, Europe’s leading institution in cancer research, with €200.

SKI EDL Rose by SKISET

Details of the special offer:

Model: SKI EDL Rose by SKISETLimitation: 180 copies for France, 20 for Switzerland. But be careful, athletes: the feminine pink is deceptive! Under the hood is the technology of the EDL Cobalt, one of the star models from EDL SKI – a ski that promises dynamism and fun.

A little review: SKISET has already been involved in the Odyssea 2023 in La Plagne – a charitable snow trail run that supports the Gustave Roussy Institute.

About the companies:

SKISET is present in all major winter sports resorts in Europe. With a total of 670 stores, 370 of which are in France, the company allows skiers to always use the latest models.

Information and reservations on skiset.de

Julien Gauthier, Head of Business Development at SKISET, emphasizes: “Solidarity and charity are among the common values ​​of mountain residents. As mountain professionals and market leaders in ski and snowboard rental, we are actively involved in the fight against breast cancer. This collaboration with EDL SKI as part of the Pink October is another milestone in the support we already showed at the Odyssea in La Plagne.”

An interesting environmental aspect: If you rent, you protect nature. A rented pair of skis has a 15 times lower environmental impact over its lifetime. And SKISET goes one step further: they invest in recycling through contributions when purchasing rental equipment and promote ski recycling through extended producer responsibility (EPR).

EDL SKI is a breath of fresh air from Switzerland, a brand for true ski lovers. Inspired by alpine culture, each model – whether EDL White, Black or Topaze – embodies the passion of skiing. A special highlight: Every EDL ski is decorated with a mountain panorama illustration from Villars – Les Diablerets. Edlski.com

For bookings or further information, visit skiset.de or contact Thomas Ducasse.

CONTACT: Thomas Ducasse, t.ducasse@skiset.com; amelie@duodecim.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243089/Skiset.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243090/Skiset_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/der-wohltatige-rosa-ski-skiset-und-edl-ski-tun-gutes-301956308.html

Original content from: Skiset, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Facebook

X

