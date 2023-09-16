Home » «The Chechen leader Kadyrov is in serious condition»| Zelensky at the White House on September 21st – breaking latest news
• In the east the Ukrainians have reconquered Andriivka: the military point.
• Ukrainians’ anger against deserters and specks.
• Sources: Kiev would have control of oil platforms in Crimea.
• The EU lifts export restrictions on Ukrainian wheat.
• Putin: «If Ukraine wants negotiations, say so».

04.30 am – Zelensky at the White House on September 21st

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is expected at the White House on Thursday 21 September, when Joe Biden returns to Washington after his two days at the UN General Assembly. The Kiev leader is also expected to meet members of Congress. Some US media reported this but the visit has not yet been officially confirmed.

02.43 am – Kiev Intelligence: «Kadyrov is ill and in serious condition»

Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov is ill and in serious condition. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov, as reported by RBC Ukraine. «Ramzan Kadyrov is now in serious condition. This is not an injury,” said the representative of Gur, the Ukrainian services. According to some social channels, Kadyrov is in a coma.

