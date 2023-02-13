They are undoubtedly the most precious find for better understanding theancient Egyptian worldbut they never cease to amaze: the mummies of this people are a real treasure, preserved in an almost perfect way after millennia, testifying to the skills of the experts of the time. But what is the secret of Egyptian embalming?

A very recent find could provide a detailed answer. We are talking about a sort of “laboratory” dating back to 2500 years ago and that it was used precisely to embalm the deceased. It is the ingredients of the blends used in this case that have made the difference, so much so that scholars have deemed it necessary to carry out an even more accurate chemical analysis.

How Egyptian mummies are analysed

For the preparation of Egyptian mummies, hundreds and hundreds of elements were used, real complex mixtures of botanical resins, but also other substances. Now we know that the latter were, for example, obtained from plants typical of Southeast Asia, an interesting novelty that has been detailed in a scientific publication that appeared in the journal “Nature”. Until now, the only information to that effect came from historical texts and chemical analyzes of the mummies themselves.

In the laboratory mentioned earlier they were crammed lots of labeled jars, with plant and animal extracts. Proof of the fact that the ancient Egyptians left nothing to chance in embalming. In fact, they did not rely only on the substances found on the spot, but even on those identified thousands of kilometers away.

The laboratory, which represents a sensational turning point from a historical point of view, is located in Saqqara, an ancient Egyptian cemetery in use since three thousand years before the birth of Christ. The finds should instead date back to an inclusive period between 664 and 525 BC Archaeologists have come across dozens of ceramic vessels that were used in the embalming process. However, the labels were an absolute novelty, because for the first time it was understood which ingredients the Egyptians skilfully mixed.

The analysis of the ingredients used to embalm mummies

To study this mix of substances it was necessary to rely on a very particular technique with a complex name, gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. At the laboratory of the National Research Center in Giza, chemists have ascertained the presence of juniper, cypress and cedar extracts. In addition to these elements, the embalmers of the Egyptian mummies did not disdain the bitumen obtained from the Dead Sea, the animal fats and the cera d’api. The most surprising substances, however, are essentially two. The amazement is dictated in particular by the origin of these products.

The first is a resin called “elemi”, obtained from trees that grow in rainforests in Asia and Africa. The second is known as “ponds” and comes directly from the shrubs of the tropical forests of southern India, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia in general. Egypt was all in all poor from the point of view of resinous resources, which is why they were sought and traded in very distant lands. So, for the mummies of this fascinating and mysterious past they relied on the in-depth and sophisticated knowledge of the embalmers, who knew practically everything about the most diverse raw materials.