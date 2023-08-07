The chemotherapy process: everything you shouldn’t do during the treatment cycle

Adequate nutrition can help manage the side effects of cancer therapies more effectively.

The chemotherapy it is a form of medical treatment that uses potent drugs to kill cancer cells, as they are capable of interrupting the growth and division of cancer cells. While it is an effective treatment, chemotherapy can have it significant side effects as it can also affect healthy cells in the body.

However, what many don’t know is that one balanced diet can play a crucial role in managing and mitigating its symptoms. Proper nutrition can help maintain physical strength, prevent nutrient deficiencies, fight infection, and support the body’s recovery. While each individual may have specific dietary needs, incorporating a variety of nutrient-dense foods can help improve tolerance to treatment and promote general well-being along the way.

A diet to support the body during chemotherapy

During chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments, it is essential to know not only the correct foods to choose, but also how to adapt them to the different phases of the treatment in order to avoid or better control the main side effects, such as inflammation of the oral cavity, digestive disorders and tiredness. Experts advise a staged diet which can be of great help in effectively preventing or managing side effects caused by drugs and therapies.

Foods should be chosen considering their ability to protect against intestinal disorders and metabolic imbalances. For breakfast, it is recommended to alternate cow's milk with vegetable alternatives such as soy, almond, rice or oat milk. For lunch, a vegetable and miso soup can be a good option, followed by pasta or brown rice with vegetables. For dinner, choose between whole grains, legumes or fish, avoiding eating eggs and meat frequently. On the other hand, ricotta cheese is preferable and always accompany the dishes with a portion of vegetables. A targeted diet can help manage the side effects of chemotherapy. Some recommended foods include the blue fish for its anti-inflammatory omega-3s and refined vegetable proteins such as cereal or legume creams. It is advisable to avoid gluten and opt for rice and millet as alternatives. It would be better avoid processed foods and refined as sugars, flours, potatoes and corn, to prevent inflammation and imbalances of the intestinal flora. Also limit the consumption of red meat, preserved products and milk, especially in case of intestinal inflammation. Instead, include soft fibers such as whole grains in moderation. Once chemotherapy is complete, it is critical restore nutritional balance to the body adequate. To ensure sufficient nutritional intake and prevent excessive weight gain, the diet should be rich in vegetables and unrefined grains, accompanied by a good dose of fish. On the contrary, it is recommended avoid foods with a high glycemic indexsuch as those high in sugar, or with a high fat content, as these can promote obesity.