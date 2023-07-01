The chickpea salad that you make for a diet but that absolutely everyone will love: it’s the dish of the summer!

Chickpea salad – Street Food News

Chickpea salad is perfect for summer and to stay fit, fresh and colorful, it conquers everyone. Let’s see how to prepare it in an exquisite way.

The beautiful season has arrived and with it has also brought high temperatures, for this reason ways are sought to remain fresh and light even at the table. Many people in recent months have started diets to lose weight and get back in shape in a short time.

There are foods that allow both to eat healthy and fresh, the main dishes to refer to are salads. There are many types, many of these original and tasty because of the seasonal fruits and vegetables.

A must-try recipe is chickpea saladperfect both for the diet and for its lightness, it is as tasty and colorful as other few dishes. It is a very simple preparation, the strong point is the combination of chickpeas with other fresh and irresistible ingredients.

Once you try the chickpea salad it will become the reference point in the kitchen all summer long because in addition to the ease in preparing it, it is also very good and convenient to eat anywhere, whether it is at the table with guests or at the beach. Let’s see how to make it.

Chickpea salad: ingredients

The preparation of chickpea salad includes healthy, nutritious ingredients. For 2-3 servings they serve:

70 grams of courgettes 150 grams of boiled chickpeas 50 grams of red cabbage 50 grams of carrots 50 grams of tropea onions lemons 2 sprigs of thyme extra virgin olive oil 10 basil leaves 150 grams of mixed tomatoes parsley 100 grams of tomino cheese

Preparation of chickpea salad

Let’s start boiling the chickpeas after having left them to soak for about 11 hours. Then they wash the cherry tomatoes and cut into wedges or quarters, the onion is also cut and soaked in fresh water to make it lighter. We proceed by washing and cutting the courgettes into very thin and narrow slicesit is advisable to cut them in half vertically and season them with salt to then let them rest.

At this point julienne the red cabbage and carrotsso subtly. We then move on to tomino that is sliced ​​and cut into cubes. Now that you have all the ingredients ready for the chickpea dressing, continue putting the grated lemon zest in a bowladding the juice, oil, salt, thyme, pepper and parsley, mixing everything.

In the end move the chickpeas and all the chopped and mixed ingredients into a container adding the basil. Now the chickpea salad is ready to be enjoyed.

