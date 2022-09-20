The inclusion in the nursery is a very important stage for the growth of the child, who begins to take his first steps in society. Surely it is a delicate moment because it provides for the gradual separation from parents or in any case from those who have cared for him up to that moment and which represents a point of reference for him.

The first rule: don’t be in a hurry

A few tears should be taken into account, even if they are children who “are used to being with others”. Because the new always scares us a little.

A rule that is always valid is not to be in a hurry. That is to guarantee a gradual exposure, without speeding up the times. It is therefore good to familiarize the child with a new environment, first visiting it together, getting to know the teachers and the new companions, spending some time with it or better still playing, before a greeting, a kiss and a hug. In some cases, the detachment may seem more painful than it actually is.

Children’s tears and whims may tempt parents to take them home, because “it’s still too early.” Well, let’s remember that in reality there is no ideal time to start kindergarten because there is no ideal time to grow up, to start growing up.

The attitude of mom and dad

If it is true that everyone has their own times, programmed on the basis of emotional responses, an important role is also the attitude of mum and dad. In many cases, in fact, the inclusion in the nursery is not only a new experience for the child, but also for mom and dad. The advice for us adults is not to be lost, worried, confused: the child will feel a situation of general malaise. Instead, it is good to remember that this is a new situation for the child, so the parents have the task of supporting and encouraging him. Don’t scold him, don’t compare him to other children for whom insertion apparently seems easier.

Infuse positive energy

Cries and whims aside, it is important to help them on the new path, to give courage, to transmit strength and enthusiasm. In summary, children need positive energy. Even if they are small, they know how to read anxiety and worry in the eyes of their parents. The state of mind of the child can be influenced by that of the parents and therefore slow down what is a normal stage of growth. Easier said than done, so let’s be calm and proactive towards this new experience.

A little ‘trick’

Finally, a help can be a game or an expensive object brought from home in the first days of school attendance. The child will feel less alone, waiting at the end of the day to hug mom and dad again.