The child hits his head: pay attention to the first 24 hours. That’s when you need to go to the emergency room

It can happen that a child hits his head, there is a protocol to follow within 24 hours, you don’t always have to rush to the emergency room.

Children fall, trip, slip, it’s completely normal. For their growth, to experience and learn about the world they must be free to do so. Constantly checking them for fear that something will happen is not normal and does not bring any benefit.

If a problem arises, immediate action can be taken. When the little one hits his head, there are two main cases: those that require immediate intervention and therefore first aid, and those that, on the other hand, only need to be monitored for a day. Let’s find out together when to be alarmed and when a trip to the hospital is necessary.

Child bangs his head: what to do in the next 24 hours

In most cases after the fall the child is fine. There are no serious repercussions or problems and there is no need to be alarmed. Many, however, do it anyway precisely because the little one still has no way of communicating his malaise and they fear the worst.

Head banging is not such an unusual or risky thing, it happens to people too adults. It all depends on what happened and how it happened: it’s important to clarify when there’s a need to be alarmed and when it’s totally useless and there’s only a risk of scaring the little one.

After the fall, the most common mistake is to keep the baby awake. If it’s sleeptime, he must sleep. If there are no strange manifestations that portend problems, don’t keep him awake, especially after the scare. The child needs to rest otherwise he will only be more nervous. Check carefully that there is no loss of fluids from the ears, nose and mouth, otherwise contact your doctor or take him to the emergency room.

If your child is vomiting, has difficulty moving or manifests strange attitudes, there is nothing to worry about. After the fall it is better to put some ice (inside a cloth) on the affected part. This will immediately relieve his annoyance. Do small exercises trying to stimulate movement to see that all functions are intact, show him his toys to see if he has a normal reaction. If the child doesn’t show a particular or strange reaction, it means that he is fine.

Tremors, significant swelling, raised fontanelle, motor difficulties instead, they should be analyzed immediately because they are a symptom of a problem relating to the fall. In this case it is important not to waste time and go immediately to the emergency room or to your doctor to understand what it is.