The first TV series aimed at the very young that explores the universe of dyslexia, produced by Rai Kids and Aurora TV: from Monday 3 April ‘Le Cronache di Nanarìa’ arrives on Rai Gulp, broadcast every day at 2.10 and 7.10 pm. Nanarìa is Arianna, a brilliant eleven-year-old dreamer who begins sixth grade discovering that the problem she had encountered in primary school has a name, dyslexia: thus she begins to know and understand it. And slowly to accept more and more.

Dyslexia in Italy

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability (DSA) which manifests itself in correctness and/or speed of reading. Even today, although it affects almost one pupil per class in Italy and about three million people, it is surprisingly little known by both parents and children, an invisible disorder often not diagnosed in adequate time. A late diagnosis can not only compromise the school career, but the entire growth path of children with the risk of self-esteem crisis and bullying episodes.

Dyslexia at school

And that’s exactly what happens to Ariadne (Valentina Filippeschi), the protagonist of the story, a brilliant girl who in elementary school was persecuted by ‘inexplicable’ performance problems, accompanied by the teasing of some classmates. Through a video diary, the girl recounts her tragicomic entrance to middle school with the school misadventures also due to her disturbance but above all the discovery of the theater course, an activity that would seem the least suitable for her. But that’s how she meets the whimsical Nora (Frances Carrain), a teacher who is attentive and ready to listen, and some wonderful travel companions with whom she finds the strength to overcome any difficulty. Treading the stage, between brilliant improvisations and empathy exercises, Arianna learns to express all her creative potential and to accept herself: then, the mistake she makes when she has to write her name in front of everyone, with a little stroke of genius becomes a sophisticated stage name: Nanaria.

Dyslexia and the stigma problem

‘Le Cronache di Nanaria’, which enjoys the patronage of AID (Italian Dyslexia Association), not only wants to inform and raise awareness on this issue with a correct language close to children, but also to overcome the stigma associated with this learning disability, lightly and ironically staging universal themes during growth, such as the discovery and acceptance of oneself and the other, the importance of solidarity and friendship, the exploration of one’s abilities and the discovery of one’s talents.

As a backdrop to Nanaria’s theatrical adventures, there is also a work by the painter Henry Benagliaa contemporary artist who was confronted with a late diagnosis of dyslexia and who created the backdrop for the stage on which the boys move, giving it a magical and dreamy atmosphere, making it the place where everything is possible, provided you know how to imagine.

‘The Chronicles of Nanarià is a series in 15 episodes of 25 minutes, directed by the barely thirty-year-old director Matthew Gentiloni, who with his work ‘Mollamì has aroused interest with the original story of a difficult adolescence. With him a cast of very young talents all aged between 13 and 14 years.