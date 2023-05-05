Home » The chronology of the Covid emergency in Italy – Healthcare
The World Health Organization today declared the end of the international health emergency due to Covid-19. A nightmare that started almost three and a half years ago. Here are the stages that have marked the long journey of the pandemic.
31 December 2019: the Chinese authorities spread the communication of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan.
January 29, 2020: two Chinese tourists positive for Sars-CoV-2 and already in serious condition are hospitalized in the Spallanzani hospital.
January 30, 2020: WHO declares international health emergency for Covid-19 January 31, 2020: a state of emergency is declared in Italy and Minister Speranza signs the ordinance closing flights to and from China, but the virus is already circulating, silent, North.
February 18, 2020: the first case in Codogno and the Red Zone in Lombardy. The infections, even if limited to northern Italy, gallop.
March 5, 2020: schools and universities are closed.
March 9, 2020: with the dpcm announced on TV by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy enters lockdown. #Tuttiacasa until May 3rd.
March 11, 2020: with 100,000 cases worldwide and over 100 affected countries, WHO is speaking of a pandemic for the first time.
March 18, 2020: in the deserted streets of Bergamo military vehicles loaded with coffins are siled, the image becomes the symbol of the tragedy.
4 maggio 2020: the first phase of easing of the measures begins 18 May 2020: the Italians return, distanced, to their rituals, 3 June 2020: movement between regions is allowed.
November 6, 2020: the new wave of Covid-19 infections leads to new restrictions, including a national curfew, and the colors of the regions based on risk are introduced
December 21, 2020: to avoid the spread of infections during the holidays, all of Italy enters the Red Zone with a ban on moving between regions during the Christmas period.
December 27, 2020: the year ends with the approval of the first mRna vaccine, that of Pfizer/BioNtech, followed by Moderna.
January 11, 2021: face-to-face school resumes in high school while the Green pass is being developed.
February 6, 2021: Aifa gives the green light to monoclonal antibodies, the first specific drugs.
June 21, 2021: the vaccination campaign continues quickly the curfew is abolished.
June 28, 2021: the obligation to wear a mask outdoors expires and the parameters for the colors of the Regions change
September 1, 2021: green certification becomes mandatory for medium-long distance means of transport. The capacity of theaters and cinemas returns to 100%, discos reopen.
January 7, 2022: the vaccination obligation is triggered for the over 50s.
April 1, 2022: the state of emergency in Italy ends, no more quarantine for close contacts of positives.
1 maggio 2022: away the obligation to wear masks indoors, but not some exceptions such as means of transport, where it will remain in force until October 2022.
June 15, 2022: the vaccination obligation ends for teachers, law enforcement agencies and citizens aged 50 and over, while for healthcare workers it will cease on November 1, 2022.
1 maggio 2023: there is a stop to the obligation to wear masks in hospitals while they will remain in force until December 31, 2023 in the nursing homes and wards with fragile patients.

