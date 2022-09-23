Formulations updated to Omicron (BA.1 or BA.4-BA.5) can be administered as a fourth dose at least 120 days after the third dose (or a coronavirus infection)
I bivalent vaccines against Omicron can be administered upon request a all subjects of at least 12 years of agewho have already received the first booster dose for at least 120 days.
I use it for the fourth dose
This is clarified by a circular from the Ministry of Health entitled Update of the indications on the use of bivalent m-RNA vaccines. Following the authorization by Ema and Aifa they are now available, as part of the vaccination campaign with fourth dose, two bivalent formulations of m-RNA vaccines: the two bivalents updated to Omicron BA.1 (that of Pfizer and that of Moderna) and the two bivalents updated to Omicron BA.4-BA.5 also from Pfizer and Moderna. The ministry reminds that these vaccines may be made available upon request of the interested party, as a second booster dose, for the vaccination of subjects of at least 12 years of age, who have already received the first booster dose for at least 120 days, or when at least 120 days have passed since the last Covid infection. A use that is therefore only allowed for the fourth dose, which is strongly recommended especially for subjects fragile, to health professionals and to people over 60 years of age.
Which vaccine to choose
Finally, the ministry specifies that, as specified by Aifa, at the moment there is no evidence to be able to express a judgment of preferential use of one of the different bivalent vaccines available today, believing that all of them can expand protection against different variants and can help maintain optimal protection against Covid disease (see the in-depth article on “which vaccine to choose” WHO
Meanwhile in Italy, for the first time in several weeks, a increased incidence. In the weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) for monitoring the pandemic, 2 regions classified as high risk (Piedmont and Tuscany) and 11 regions at moderate risk are indicated. And so far the campaign for the fourth dose has never taken off: the 16.75 per cent of the people who have the possibility to do it.
