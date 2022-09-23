from Health editorial staff

Formulations updated to Omicron (BA.1 or BA.4-BA.5) can be administered as a fourth dose at least 120 days after the third dose (or a coronavirus infection)

I bivalent vaccines against Omicron can be administered upon request a all subjects of at least 12 years of agewho have already received the first booster dose for at least 120 days.

I use it for the fourth dose

This is clarified by a circular from the Ministry of Health entitled Update of the indications on the use of bivalent m-RNA vaccines. Following the authorization by Ema and Aifa they are now available, as part of the vaccination campaign with fourth dose, two bivalent formulations of m-RNA vaccines: the two bivalents updated to Omicron BA.1 (that of Pfizer and that of Moderna) and the two bivalents updated to Omicron BA.4-BA.5 also from Pfizer and Moderna. The ministry reminds that these vaccines may be made available upon request of the interested party, as a second booster dose, for the vaccination of subjects of at least 12 years of age, who have already received the first booster dose for at least 120 days, or when at least 120 days have passed since the last Covid infection. A use that is therefore only allowed for the fourth dose, which is strongly recommended especially for subjects fragile, to health professionals and to people over 60 years of age.

