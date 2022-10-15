On Monday the Fnp Cisl Romagna organizes a conference open to all citizens entitled “Gender medicine: the road to a better future. Let’s walk it together ”. The meeting will take place at 9.30 in the Don Bosco Room (next to the Cappuccinini Church) in via Ridolfi, 31. “The idea of ​​a seminar on gender medicine was developed within the Fnp Romagna Women’s Coordination in collaboration with the coordination of the social policies of the regional CISL “, explains Liliana Ferragina, head of the Coordination of Women of CISL Romagna Pensioners.

“In the last decade, the topic of gender medicine has known a rapid spread and growing interest not only among health system operators – he adds -. It has now been demonstrated that gender difference has a profound influence on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. . After an initial approach, oriented above all to the protection of women’s health, today gender medicine opens to the perspective of personalization and appropriateness of care for all, women and men, with a consequent reduction in costs and sustainability of the health system “. .

“As a union of CISL pensioners – concludes Ferragina – we therefore want to disseminate the issue as widely as possible to ensure that a gender approach is disseminated in all areas in all specialties, to put the person at the center, not only women but even a child or an elderly person “. The Fnp Cisl Romagna secretary general Maria Antonietta Aloisi will open and Patrizia Stefani, president of the Meg European Gender Medicine Association, leaders of the Ausl Romagna will speak, while the conclusions will be entrusted to Antonio Amoroso, secretary of the Cisl Emilia Romagna.