The Civil Protection of the Campania Region has issued a weather alert

The Civil Protection of the Campania Region has issued a weather alert for strong winds and rough seas throughout the region. In fact, starting from 6 am tomorrow morning, Monday 3 April and until 9 am on Tuesday 4 April, strong north-eastern winds with gusts are expected. Rough or locally very rough sea, especially along the exposed coasts, with possible storm surges.

The Mayors and the competent authorities are recommended to activate all the measures in their respective territories aimed at preventing, mitigating and contrasting the expected phenomena and, in particular, to want to monitor the correct maintenance of the public green areas and of the structures exposed to the stresses of the winds and the wave motion (including scaffolding, road signs, installations, etc…).

The wind and sea warning, as you know, is not associated with any color code.



