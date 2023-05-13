The classic cake tastes so delicious!

Delicious desserts sweeten our day and make us happy. Crunchy base, wonderfully light cream – everyone loves cheesecake! The popular cake classic always tastes good and is the perfect accompaniment to afternoon coffee! In addition to the basic recipe that we all know and have made a hundred times, there are now countless variants that are just as delicious. If you want to conjure up something delicious for dessert in a hurry, then you’ve come to the right place! Read on and try for the best raspberry cheesecake in a jar today! But we must warn you – it is addictive.

Raspberry cheesecake in a glass

Our raspberry cheesecake in a glass tastes really tempting and is perfect for the next coffee gossip with the girls! Or why not as a special Mother’s Day dessert in a glass? But no matter what the occasion – we love this cheesecake and can eat it every day and at any time of the day!

Ingredients

Boden:

150 grams butter biscuits or ice cream cones

50 Gramm Butter

Cheesecake Cream:

80 grams of sugar

300 grams of cream cheese

100 Gramm Mascarpone

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 Owner

1 tbsp grated lemon zest

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Berry topping:

200 grams of raspberries

10 grams of sugar

20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

preparation

For the base, crumble the waffles or biscuits with a food processor or rolling pin.

Melt the butter in the microwave and mix with the biscuits to form a sticky mixture.

Divide the mixture between 4 ovenproof glasses and place in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 150 degrees.

Place sugar and eggs in a bowl and beat with hand mixer for 2-3 minutes.

Add cream cheese, mascarpone, lemon zest and cornstarch and mix until smooth.

Pour the mixture onto the biscuit bases and smooth out.

Place the glasses in a casserole dish and fill them to the brim with water.

Bake for about 30-35 minutes and leave in the switched off oven for another 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring raspberries, sugar, and lemon juice to a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring.

Allow to cool slightly and puree with a hand blender.

Spread the raspberry cream over the cheesecake and top with fresh raspberries and some mint if you like.

Put the raspberry cheesecake in the glass in the fridge for 30 minutes and enjoy!

Refine the cheesecake

Like most recipes, you could refine the raspberry cheesecake in the glass to your heart’s content. The cake classic is available in a wide variety of variants, so it never gets boring. If you don’t have raspberries, you can use strawberries or another type of fruit of your choice. A rhubarb cheesecake in a glass also tastes particularly good in spring. If you like something chocolatier, you can pour melted chocolate over the cheesecake or use Oreo biscuits for the base. As you can see, there are absolutely no limits to your imagination.