The classic game “Bomberman” is “exploding” in Apple Arcade, and you can also fight with friends by adding detailed comic style

The Bomberman / Bomberman / Bomberman game that many people love has actually landed on the mobile platform a long time ago. However, as Apple Arcade continues to update their game lineup, Bomberman, who is close to 30 years old (it's been so long!), is determined to use the new work "Amazing Bomberman" with more detailed game art and music. There is no need for extra in Apple. Apple Arcade, a paid game subscription service, hits shelves. In this article, we also simply try it out, and bring some small game experiences to readers.



▲ Source of this picture: Apple

The Bomberman sequel to the arcade x maze-style classic is confirmed to be brought to the Apple Arcade game subscription platform by KONAMI, offering no ad distractions and no in-app purchases, making it one of the most exciting games in the lineup for players on this platform. “Amazing Bomberman” is an online battle action game that anyone can easily play. The download size is about 5.2GB. It can support touch and play through game controllers. And in addition to Mac and iPhone/iPad, you can also play on Apple TV.

Even better, it supports online battles with other players. At the same time, you can also open a small room by yourself to have fun with friends. It can be said that it is a new work that includes all the new generation elements of the Bomb Superman game.

After downloading “Amazing Bomberman”, you will find the menu interface in the game for the first time, adding a very nostalgic but exquisite comic-style interface. The maze in the game is a design that can correspond to different actions or desktop devices, and the maze is concentrated in the center of the screen. If you play through a mobile phone, you can use the left and right touch virtual joysticks to orient, place bombs, and operate various props.

This game style not only has a lot of strong rhythm music, but also has special attention to the background and level design – however, if you think the background effects are really too dazzling, it is recommended to go to the menu to dim the background brightness so that it will not be mixed The game screen elements are a bit confusing (laughs).

The interface of “Amazing Bomberman” seems to be pure English, but in fact, it has Chinese characters to watch and play. It is recommended that everyone who wants to have fun together or simply want to relive the fun of Bomberman can consider downloading and playing – in addition to online battles, you can also PK with the computer, and it also supports a system that supports game goals and achievements.

Whether you are a loyal fan of the Bomberman game, or a friend who knows this game for the first time, I believe you can have a lot of fun, try it out!

Amazing Bomberman Apple Arcade Download Portal

