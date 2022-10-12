The Astiss center opens the new academic year with 1,800 students. Lessons have begun for the 230 freshmen of Suism (degree in Motor and Sports Sciences) and 85 (ten more than last academic year) of the degree in Nursing. Course of the University of Turinthe Suism is the most numerous for the Asti area, indicated by the national consortium Almalaurea as «the best course for teaching and services at the national level». Overall, over the three years of Suism, over 700 students gravitate towards the Asti pole.

“Important numbers – underlines Mario Sacco, president of Astiss – that push us to invest in this course of study for the future to give classrooms and gyms to students ». Also the degree in Nursing has grown by importance and number of students: the ceiling of 85 freshmen is established annually at the regional level; the second year is attended by 73 students, 63 for the third. 110 students will participate in the November graduation sessions. The three-year course is linked to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Turin, which has also brought two masters: community nurse (it will be attended by 27 students) and emergency and first aid nurses (will start in February). From next year, the master’s degree course will also be activated to complete the cycle of professional nursing studies. “The pandemic – explains Sacco – has taught us that professional training and good practices in the health sector are essential to combat emergencies and to consider health and care as primary assets”.

Meanwhile, the new guides graduated in Astiss are ready for their “debut”, at the end of the regional course for naturalistic guides and companions. At the end of the path that led to the professional qualification, on Sunday they will support the Cai Piemonte, the associations and the Municipalities of Monferrato in the walk from Ozzano Monferrato to the Sacro Monte di Crea. an itinerary of 14 kilometers, passing through Treville, Cereseto, Serralunga and arriving in Crea (at 1.30 pm).

Astiss also prepares the course for Social Health Operator: applications for selection must be submitted from 24 to 28 October (8.30-16.30). New this year, the “training voucher” provided by the Region: each enrolled student will have to pay one registration fee calculated on the basis of the ISEE. The course is free with an ISEE up to 10 thousand euros; the fee will be 750 euros for Isee between 10 and 20 thousand euros; 1,500 for Isee over 20 thousand euros. One thousand hours of courses are planned, of which 440 in internship.