“The climbing wall that will be built in the former Osoppo barracks will be able to attract enthusiasts from all over, even from outside the region”. The deputy mayor and councilor for public works is convinced of this Loris Michelini which, however, announced that the project it will cost 700,000 euros more than the 3,200,000 euros initially envisaged. For a total of 3 million and 900 thousand euros. “Blame the increase in raw material prices” he underlined. To face the high cost of materials it is necessary to proceed with the adjustment of the expenditure. But Michelini is convinced that he will still be able to collect a few more euros from the Region, which has already given 2 million euros, to which the Municipality will turn for the necessary compensation.

Two million euros from the Region to build the climbing wall

“It is a too important project not only for Udine but for all of Friuli Venezia Giulia. An ambitious project for the many fans of sport climbing, a discipline that has recently become Olympic. But not only. There will be space for children with educational areas dedicated to them, places intended for hospitality, services, technical activities, plant maintenance but also for conferences and meetings” concluded Michelini.

The climbing wall

18 meters high, the climbing wall will be six meters underground so as not to go beyond the urban planning limits of the area. The set-up involves the creation of an artificial landscape with plants specifically chosen to simulate a mountain environment. There will be a part, surrounded by greenery, for climb outdoors. The building will be made with sustainable materials and will be largely covered by photovoltaic panels.